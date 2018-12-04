Dua Lipa Discusses Feminism And “Man-Hating” As She Covers British Vogue

Dua Lipa looks stunning on the cover of British Vogue January 2019. Picture: Nadine Ijewere/Vogue

The ‘One Kiss’ star opened up about what feminism means to her in the high-fashion magazine.

Dua Lipa’s no stranger to a girl power anthem and she’s opened up about what feminism means to her in her new interview with British Vogue.

The ‘One Kiss’ singer revealed on Instagram how grateful she was to be chosen as a Vogue cover star, gushing, “Sweet mutha a British Vogue cover!!! Pinch me pinch me pinch me please. A dream come true.

“Thank you @edward_enninful for bringing in your second year at @britishvogue with me as your January cover girl. I am so filled with gratitude for this and it’s a milestone I will hold so close to my heart. Thank you to the wonderful dreamteam for making me feel Vogue cover worthy”.

Dua Lipa with Vogue's Edward Enninful. Picture: Instagram

She revealed her thoughts on feminism, explaining, “Feminism to me is not man-hating, it's just being like ‘we deserve the same opportunities’.

“You hear so much about all these strong important men who have changed the world, even in history and the story of mankind, somehow the f**king story starts with: ‘Well, the man did this’.”

She also revealed how she deals with negative thoughts about her body, admitting, “I do feel quite confident in my body, there’s always going to be something you don’t like, but its so much healthier to tell yourself two things you like about yourself every day.

Dua Lipa on the cover of British Vogue January 2019. Picture: Nadine Ijewere/Vogue

“I go, ‘You know what, my skin’s looking great, I’m not going to put any make-up on’ rather than, ‘Oh God, you’ve had pasta every night this week’.”

See the full feature in the January issue of Vogue, available on digital download and newsstands on Friday 7th December.

