Dua Lipa Calls Out “Toxic A** Behaviour” On Social Media In A Series Of Tweets

Dua Lipa calls out toxic behaviour and asks fans to “take some time to say/do something nice”. Picture: Instagram

Dua Lipa has asked followers to “take some time to say/do something nice”.

In a string of tweets over the weekend, Dua Lipa called out negativity online and urged her followers to “say/do something nice” instead.

The tweets that can still be seen on her timeline kick off by saying: “Takes 10 seconds on the tl to see people comparing women and their wrinkles.

“I hope everyone engaging in this toxic a** behaviour stays plump af for the rest of their lives bc reality gonna bite you in the a**e” she tweeted.

The singer then chimed in on female empowerment and encouraged fans to do something that could make a positive difference in someone else's life for the better.

“Too much hate in one place. We love to preach about feminism and sisterhood but it seems like it's all for the clout.

“Take some time to say/do something nice. Maybe make a difference in someone's life for the better.”

Dua then reminded her followers to “mute or unfollow” anyone who “triggers you or make you feel uncomfortable”.

She later revealed that this is something she also battles with, reassuring fans she’s no different and is not immune to feeling the pain.

Though she didn't mention what inspired the tweets, the singer ended the rant with, "small doses to protect my heart because i’m just like you... i feel it all".

