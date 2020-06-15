Dua Lipa & Boyfriend Anwar Hadid Celebrate Their One Year Anniversary

Dua Lipa celebrates one year with boyfriend Anwar Hadid. Picture: Instagram @dualipa

Dua Lipa and boyfriend Anwar Hadid are looking back at one year together and serving us some serious #couplegoals snaps on Instagram.

Dua Lipa is celebrating one year with her boyfriend, Anwar Hadid, taking to Instagram and posting a sweet carousel of their one year anniversary in pictures and proving they are the cutest celeb couple around.

Dua Lipa And Anwar Hadid Relationship Timeline: How Long Have They Been Dating?

Dua wrote there's "nothing sweeter than 365 days joint at the hip with you" to the younger brother of Gigi and Bella Hadid- as they've spent lockdown together in a flat in London and have gotten on incredibly well by the looks of it!

He replied to her post saying, "Miii lovely."

As well as putting on performances for her model/musician beau, the pair have also been cooking together, sunbathing and getting involved with the BLM movement across the world, like many others in lockdown have been doing.

She revealed in a chat with Roman Kemp they had attempted to fly back to the US to spend lockdown at Anwar's mother, Yolanda's place in Malibu, but the flight ban came in just as they wanted to leave.

The pair were first spotted together at BST festival in London in the summer of 2019- and things moved quickly with the pair, living together in New York as she put together her album, 'Future Nostalgia'.

Dua admitted on What Happens Live with Andy Cohen in May 2020 that it was her who first showed an interest in Anwar, after she slid into his DMs.

Asked if she'd ever messaged a celebrity on Instagram, Dua confessed: "I have a confession to make. Mine was my boyfriend; my current boyfriend. I definitely did that."

Quizzed if that's how they first got to know each other, the pop star cleared up: "No, we met at a BBQ. But then it carried on into the DMs."

