DJ Khaled Feat. Justin Bieber, Chance the Rapper, Quavo - 'No Brainer'

27 July 2018, 20:44

DJ Khaled proves he's the GOAT, by directing the likes of Justin Bieber, Chance the Rapper and Quavo in his own movie... Which just so happens to be his music video too.

Just when we thought 'No Brainer' was the biggest summer bop going, DJ Khaled outdoes himself by trumping it with the music video.

We see DJ Khaled on set, in the director's chair, channeling his inner James Cameron to tell the likes of Justin Bieber what to do on the movie set.

From jumping off of taxis, to dancing in front of a bespoke Hollywood sign (which reads "We The Best", obviously), Justin Bieber becomes the next best movie star, alongside Chance the Rapper, who just oozes swag.

Quavo makes an appearance as a famous artist, painting Picasso-inspired artwork of his muse, while DJ Khaled just watches from afar, because... He's DJ Khaled. He can do that, can't he?

Of course, would it really be a DJ Khaled project if Asahd didn't appear as an assistant producer on the movie set?

 

no brainer video out now

A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) onJul 27, 2018 at 10:37am PDT

DJ Khaled feat. Justin Bieber, Chance the Rapper, Quavo - 'No Brainer' Lyrics:

[Intro: DJ Khaled]
We the Best Music!
Another one!
DJ Khaled!

[Chorus: Justin Bieber & DJ Khaled]
You stick out of the crowd, baby, it's a no-brainer
It ain't that hard to choose
Him or me, be for real, baby, it's a no-brainer
You got your mind unloose
Go hard and watch the sun rise
One night'll change your whole life
Off top, drop-top, baby it's a no-brainer
Put 'em up if you with me
Yeah, yeah-eah, yeah, yeah-eah-eah
In the middle, woah
Woah-woah-oah, oh, oh-oh, ooh
Put 'em high
Put 'em high
Yeah-eah-eah, yeah, yeah-eah-eah
Both arms, yeah
Woah-woah-oah, oh, oh-oh, ooh
Put 'em high

[Verse 1: Quavo]
Quavo!
Mama told you don't talk to strangers (mama, mama, mama!)
But when you're ridin' in the drop, you can't explain it (skrrt, skrrt, skrrt-skrrt)
What you been waitin' on this whole time? (Yeah)
I blow the brains outta your mind (ooh)
And I ain't talkin' 'bout physically (no)
I'm talkin' 'bout mentally (talkin' 'bout mentally)
She lookin', she look like she nasty (she lookin')
She lookin', she look like she classy (she lookin')
She lookin', just look at her dancin' (look at her)
She lookin', I took her to the mansion (yeah, yeah)

[Chorus: Justin Bieber & DJ Khaled]
You stick out of the crowd, baby, it's a no-brainer
It ain't that hard to choose
Him or me, be for real, baby, it's a no-brainer
You got your mind unloose
Go hard and watch the sun rise
One night'll change your whole life
Off top, drop-top, baby it's a no-brainer
Put 'em up if you with me
Yeah, yeah-eah, yeah, yeah-eah-eah
In the middle, woah
Woah-woah-oah, oh, oh-oh, ooh
Put 'em high
Put 'em high
Yeah-eah-eah, yeah, yeah-eah-eah
Both arms, yeah
Woah-woah-oah, oh, oh-oh, ooh
Put 'em high

[Verse 2: Chance The Rapper]
Don't look rich, I ain't got no chain (huh)
Not on the list, I ain't got no name
But we in this bitch, bitch, I'm not no lame
And I keep it Ben Franklin, I'm not gon' change
Lot of these hoes is messy (messy)
I just want you and your bestie
Y'all don't gotta answer for whenever you text me
It's multiple choice and they all wanna test me
She ch-ch-ch-ch-choosin' the squad
She tryna choose between me, Justin, Qua' and Asahd
She told me that she love that I make music for God
I told her I would love to see that pussy applaud

[Chorus: Justin Bieber & DJ Khaled]
You stick out of the crowd, baby, it's a no-brainer
It ain't that hard to choose
Him or me, be for real, baby, it's a no-brainer
You got your mind unloose
Go hard and watch the sun rise
One night'll change your whole life
Off top, drop-top, baby it's a no-brainer
Put 'em up if you with me
Yeah, yeah-eah, yeah, yeah-eah-eah
In the middle, woah
Woah-woah-oah, oh, oh-oh, ooh
Put 'em high
Put 'em high
Yeah-eah-eah, yeah, yeah-eah-eah
Both arms, yeah
Woah-woah-oah, oh, oh-oh, ooh
Put 'em high

[Verse 3: Justin Bieber]
Walked down, had me sittin' up
Demanded my attention, had to give it up
Look like somebody designed you
Drop-dead gorgeous, you make me wanna live it up
Your presence is critical
Movin' my soul, yeah you're spiritual
They hate it when you notice me
Like everybody else invisible (ooh)
Breakin' all the rules (oh-oh)
So above the law (so above the law)
I'll be your excuse (damn right)
Uh, and you go wrong, no

[Chorus: Justin Bieber & DJ Khaled]
You stick out of the crowd, baby, it's a no-brainer (no-brainer)
It ain't that hard to choose
Him or me, be for real, baby, it's a no-brainer
(no-brainer)
You got your mind unloose
Go hard and watch the sun rise (rise)
One night'll change your whole life
Off top, drop-top, baby it's a no-brainer (oh, no)
Put 'em up if you with me
Yeah, yeah-eah, yeah, yeah-eah-eah
In the middle, oh (yeah, in the middle)
Woah-woah-oah, oh, oh-oh, ooh
Put 'em high (put 'em high)
Put 'em high
Yeah-eah-eah, yeah, yeah-eah-eah
Both arms, yeah (both sides in here)
Woah-woah-oah, oh, oh-oh, ooh
Put 'em high (put 'em high)


