DJ Khaled Feat. Justin Bieber, Chance the Rapper, Quavo - 'No Brainer'

DJ Khaled proves he's the GOAT, by directing the likes of Justin Bieber, Chance the Rapper and Quavo in his own movie... Which just so happens to be his music video too.

Just when we thought 'No Brainer' was the biggest summer bop going, DJ Khaled outdoes himself by trumping it with the music video.

We see DJ Khaled on set, in the director's chair, channeling his inner James Cameron to tell the likes of Justin Bieber what to do on the movie set.

From jumping off of taxis, to dancing in front of a bespoke Hollywood sign (which reads "We The Best", obviously), Justin Bieber becomes the next best movie star, alongside Chance the Rapper, who just oozes swag.

Quavo makes an appearance as a famous artist, painting Picasso-inspired artwork of his muse, while DJ Khaled just watches from afar, because... He's DJ Khaled. He can do that, can't he?

Of course, would it really be a DJ Khaled project if Asahd didn't appear as an assistant producer on the movie set?

DJ Khaled feat. Justin Bieber, Chance the Rapper, Quavo - 'No Brainer' Lyrics:

[Intro: DJ Khaled]

We the Best Music!

Another one!

DJ Khaled!

[Chorus: Justin Bieber & DJ Khaled]

You stick out of the crowd, baby, it's a no-brainer

It ain't that hard to choose

Him or me, be for real, baby, it's a no-brainer

You got your mind unloose

Go hard and watch the sun rise

One night'll change your whole life

Off top, drop-top, baby it's a no-brainer

Put 'em up if you with me

Yeah, yeah-eah, yeah, yeah-eah-eah

In the middle, woah

Woah-woah-oah, oh, oh-oh, ooh

Put 'em high

Put 'em high

Yeah-eah-eah, yeah, yeah-eah-eah

Both arms, yeah

Woah-woah-oah, oh, oh-oh, ooh

Put 'em high

[Verse 1: Quavo]

Quavo!

Mama told you don't talk to strangers (mama, mama, mama!)

But when you're ridin' in the drop, you can't explain it (skrrt, skrrt, skrrt-skrrt)

What you been waitin' on this whole time? (Yeah)

I blow the brains outta your mind (ooh)

And I ain't talkin' 'bout physically (no)

I'm talkin' 'bout mentally (talkin' 'bout mentally)

She lookin', she look like she nasty (she lookin')

She lookin', she look like she classy (she lookin')

She lookin', just look at her dancin' (look at her)

She lookin', I took her to the mansion (yeah, yeah)

[Chorus: Justin Bieber & DJ Khaled]

You stick out of the crowd, baby, it's a no-brainer

It ain't that hard to choose

Him or me, be for real, baby, it's a no-brainer

You got your mind unloose

Go hard and watch the sun rise

One night'll change your whole life

Off top, drop-top, baby it's a no-brainer

Put 'em up if you with me

Yeah, yeah-eah, yeah, yeah-eah-eah

In the middle, woah

Woah-woah-oah, oh, oh-oh, ooh

Put 'em high

Put 'em high

Yeah-eah-eah, yeah, yeah-eah-eah

Both arms, yeah

Woah-woah-oah, oh, oh-oh, ooh

Put 'em high

[Verse 2: Chance The Rapper]

Don't look rich, I ain't got no chain (huh)

Not on the list, I ain't got no name

But we in this bitch, bitch, I'm not no lame

And I keep it Ben Franklin, I'm not gon' change

Lot of these hoes is messy (messy)

I just want you and your bestie

Y'all don't gotta answer for whenever you text me

It's multiple choice and they all wanna test me

She ch-ch-ch-ch-choosin' the squad

She tryna choose between me, Justin, Qua' and Asahd

She told me that she love that I make music for God

I told her I would love to see that pussy applaud

[Chorus: Justin Bieber & DJ Khaled]

You stick out of the crowd, baby, it's a no-brainer

It ain't that hard to choose

Him or me, be for real, baby, it's a no-brainer

You got your mind unloose

Go hard and watch the sun rise

One night'll change your whole life

Off top, drop-top, baby it's a no-brainer

Put 'em up if you with me

Yeah, yeah-eah, yeah, yeah-eah-eah

In the middle, woah

Woah-woah-oah, oh, oh-oh, ooh

Put 'em high

Put 'em high

Yeah-eah-eah, yeah, yeah-eah-eah

Both arms, yeah

Woah-woah-oah, oh, oh-oh, ooh

Put 'em high

[Verse 3: Justin Bieber]

Walked down, had me sittin' up

Demanded my attention, had to give it up

Look like somebody designed you

Drop-dead gorgeous, you make me wanna live it up

Your presence is critical

Movin' my soul, yeah you're spiritual

They hate it when you notice me

Like everybody else invisible (ooh)

Breakin' all the rules (oh-oh)

So above the law (so above the law)

I'll be your excuse (damn right)

Uh, and you go wrong, no

[Chorus: Justin Bieber & DJ Khaled]

You stick out of the crowd, baby, it's a no-brainer (no-brainer)

It ain't that hard to choose

Him or me, be for real, baby, it's a no-brainer

(no-brainer)

You got your mind unloose

Go hard and watch the sun rise (rise)

One night'll change your whole life

Off top, drop-top, baby it's a no-brainer (oh, no)

Put 'em up if you with me

Yeah, yeah-eah, yeah, yeah-eah-eah

In the middle, oh (yeah, in the middle)

Woah-woah-oah, oh, oh-oh, ooh

Put 'em high (put 'em high)

Put 'em high

Yeah-eah-eah, yeah, yeah-eah-eah

Both arms, yeah (both sides in here)

Woah-woah-oah, oh, oh-oh, ooh

Put 'em high (put 'em high)



