WATCH: Charli XCX Corrects Her Own Wikipedia Page

Charli XCX dropped by to take a scan through her own Wikipedia page and make some much needed corrections.

Charli XCX's new album 'Charli' available to her legions of fans, we thought it would be a great idea to get the lady herself to breeze through her Wikipedia page to make sure it's all up to date.

From her old MSN messenger name to touring with Taylor Swift and Camila Cabello, Charli gives us the rundown on exactly what the internet is putting out there about her on a day-to-day basis.

Charli XCX takes on Wikipedia Fact Check. Picture: Capital

Charli's latest release 'Charli' is her third studio album and features appearances from Lizzo and Troye Sivan.

