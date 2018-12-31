WATCH: Cardi B's Publicist Threatened A Fan Who Mocked Cardi's Divorce

Cardi B's publicist shouted at a fan who mocked Cardi B's divorce. Picture: Twitter (L); Getty (R)

Cardi B's publicist lost her patience, after a "fan" joked about her divorce from Offset, when the rapper wouldn't have a photo with her.

While at the airport, a member of Cardi B's team lost her patience and retaliated at a so-called fan, who wanted a photo with the 'I Like It' singer.

After Cardi B - whose real name is Belcalis Almanzar - continued to walk by without taking a photo, the fan said "No wonder your husband left you".

> Cardi B Posts Hot Instagram But Everyone’s Shocked At Her Messed Up Shoes

While at the airport in Australia, Cardi B’s publicist lost her patience with a woman who told Cardi, “no wonder your husband left you” after she didn’t take a photo with her. pic.twitter.com/WiMaAorRVR — Pop Crave (@PopCraveNet) December 30, 2018

At this point, Cardi B's publicist defended her, and approached the fan, shouting "Watch your mouth!", while swearing and threatening her.

Cardi B later took to respond to the event on her Instagram Story, saying "People provoke you and say crazy things", before stating that the woman was acting like she was scared; "... Like she was a victim," said Cardi.

Many have praised Cardi B's publicist for being so loyal towards the singer. Meanwhile, the fan is yet to respond.

> Grab Our App For The Latest News And Gossip From Your Fave Stars!