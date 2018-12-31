WATCH: Cardi B's Publicist Threatened A Fan Who Mocked Cardi's Divorce

31 December 2018, 10:11

Cardi B's publicist shouted at a fan who mocked Cardi B's divorce
Cardi B's publicist shouted at a fan who mocked Cardi B's divorce. Picture: Twitter (L); Getty (R)

Cardi B's publicist lost her patience, after a "fan" joked about her divorce from Offset, when the rapper wouldn't have a photo with her.

While at the airport, a member of Cardi B's team lost her patience and retaliated at a so-called fan, who wanted a photo with the 'I Like It' singer.

After Cardi B - whose real name is Belcalis Almanzar - continued to walk by without taking a photo, the fan said "No wonder your husband left you".

At this point, Cardi B's publicist defended her, and approached the fan, shouting "Watch your mouth!", while swearing and threatening her.

Cardi B later took to respond to the event on her Instagram Story, saying "People provoke you and say crazy things", before stating that the woman was acting like she was scared; "... Like she was a victim," said Cardi.

Many have praised Cardi B's publicist for being so loyal towards the singer. Meanwhile, the fan is yet to respond.

