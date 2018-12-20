Cardi B Posts Hot Instagram But Everyone’s Shocked At Her Messed Up Shoes

Cardi B shocked fans with her weird choice of shoes. Picture: Instagram

Seriously, we can NOT work out what the hell is going on with those trainers.

Cardi B’s latest Instagram picture is smokin’ hot (obviously) but once you glance down at her feet, you’ll NEVER be able to unsee her messed up shoes and they will haunt your dreams forever more.

Ready to see these monstrosities?

Are you sure?

OK, don’t say we didn’t warn you…

Cardi B's shoes have their own shoes. Picture: Instagram

We weren’t the only ones who were freaked out by this double trainer fiasco – her fans were quick to Tweet their confusion at her weird footwear.

Them shoes Cardi b had on bout ugly af don’t @ me either — Shug🖤 (@SimplyShug) December 20, 2018

I dead ass thought cardi b had on two pairs of shoes 😂😂😂 — Jami Emon (@F0rever_jai) December 20, 2018

Starring at her shoes for ten seconds like pic.twitter.com/nDDY4W0F56 — Sugar Bae (@Sugarbae23) December 20, 2018

“Ay yo @iamcardib we heard you like shoes, so we put shoes on your shoes, so you can walk while you walk.” https://t.co/PTUNfFT8tj — kyle (@glennzellus) December 20, 2018

what kind of shoes is that? 😂 pic.twitter.com/wnsCm15lXk — ルイス🤙🏻 (@07BTW) December 20, 2018

The shoes are obviously for marketing purposes but other then that it’s FKING UGLY. Whoever made them should lose their job. It’s horrible. — Moises (@mmoises1213) December 20, 2018

Do cardi b got on two pairs of shoes or am I trippin ? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/LvEoDGXhcZ — Chanelle (@_Triceeeey) December 20, 2018

Can't even believe someone even had that idea to design such horrible shoes — The Twin (@Mk47_) December 20, 2018

@iamcardib your shoes hurt my eyes trying to figure out what was going on pic.twitter.com/BbeOfHNFZL — D a n (@De_La_ObiWan) December 20, 2018

Cardi b looks like me when it's raining and I gotta slip on my sisters shoes take the bins out pic.twitter.com/rq6BJFT9LU — Mitchell Orval (@mitchellorval) December 20, 2018

They probably cost more than our rent, but Cardi… you can keep ‘em.

