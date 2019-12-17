BTS Want Fans To Stop Booking Tickets Onto Their Flights & Find It 'Uncomfortable'

17 December 2019, 12:25

BTS want fans to stop following them onto planes
BTS want fans to stop following them onto planes. Picture: Getty Images

BTS's V has revealed fans will track which flight the band is on and book themselves on it which he finds uncomfortable, and fans are defending the boys.

BTS's V has spoken about being uncomfortable with fans booking themselves onto flights the K-Pop band are on, just to try and sit near to them and revealed he wishes it would 'stop'.

WATCH: BTS Perform 'Boy With Luv' In Iconic 'Beatles' Homage Performance

V, AKA Taehyung was answering fan questions online, when he revealed: "There are people who know where we sit (on the plane) and sit next to us or in front of us."

"In a private space like that, where we’re supposed to relax, it was very uncomfortable. I wish you wouldn’t do that, honestly. Yes, I’ll stop here."

Their fandom is now stepping in to defend BTS's privacy and are urging members of their 'army' to stop stalking them to this extreme degree.

Some are urging them to only fly privately, or, for their security team to buy the surrounding seats to prevent fans from getting into their personal space.

One tweeted, "taehyung finally spoke about saesangs [fans] who keep invading their privacy esp on the plane. for him, it is really scary. see? bts is uncomfortable and that already speaks so much volume."

"Yes, they are idols and public figures but they also deserve to have personal space."

Another wrote, "my poor baby....imagine after hours of performing you get a chance to relax for few hours in the plane but u can't even do that because some creepy mf sits right next to u."

> Download Our App For All The Latest BTS News

  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
  1. 1
    I Love Sausage Rolls artwork
    I Love Sausage Rolls
    LadBaby
    itunes
  2. 2
    Own It (feat. Ed Sheeran & Burna Boy) artwork
    Own It (feat. Ed Sheeran & Burna Boy)
    Stormzy
    itunes
  3. 3
    Before You Go artwork
    Before You Go
    Lewis Capaldi
    itunes
  4. 4
    Adore You artwork
    Adore You
    Harry Styles
    itunes
  5. 5
    Don't Start Now artwork
    Don't Start Now
    Dua Lipa
    itunes
  6. 6
    Dance Monkey artwork
    Dance Monkey
    Tones & I
    itunes
  7. 7
    Can't Fight This Feeling (feat. London Contemporary Orchestra) artwork
    Can't Fight This Feeling (feat. London Contemporary Orchestra)
    Bastille
    itunes
  8. 8
    Merry ChrisMoyles Everyone (Radio X Remix) artwork
    Merry ChrisMoyles Everyone (Radio X Remix)
    Matt Hulbert
    itunes
  9. 9
    Blinding Lights artwork
    Blinding Lights
    The Weeknd
    itunes
  10. 10
    Watermelon Sugar artwork
    Watermelon Sugar
    Harry Styles
    itunes
  11. 11
    Roxanne artwork
    Roxanne
    Arizona Zervas
    itunes
  12. 12
    Everything I Wanted artwork
    Everything I Wanted
    Billie Eilish
    itunes
  13. 13
    Memories artwork
    Memories
    Maroon 5
    itunes
  14. 14
    All I Want For Christmas Is You artwork
    All I Want For Christmas Is You
    Mariah Carey
  15. 15
    Better Half of Me artwork
    Better Half of Me
    Tom Walker
    itunes
  16. 16
    Last Christmas
    Wham!
  17. 17
    One More Sleep
    Leona Lewis
    itunes
  18. 18
    Fairytale of New York (feat. Kirsty MacColl)
    The Pogues
    itunes
  19. 19
    Underneath The Tree
    Kelly Clarkson
    itunes
  20. 20
    Don't Rush (feat. Headie One) artwork
    Don't Rush (feat. Headie One)
    Young T & Bugsey
    itunes
  21. 21
    Ride It artwork
    Ride It
    Regard
    itunes
  22. 22
    Loneliest Time Of Year
    Mabel
    itunes
  23. 23
    Merry Xmas Everybody
    Slade
    itunes
  24. 24
    Lose Control artwork
    Lose Control
    Meduza , Becky Hill & Goodboys
    itunes
  25. 25
    Beautiful People artwork
    Beautiful People
    Ed Sheeran feat. Khalid
    itunes
  26. 26
    South of The Border artwork
    South of The Border
    Ed Sheeran feat. Camila Cabello Cardi
    itunes
  27. 27
    Lose You to Love Me artwork
    Lose You to Love Me
    Selena Gomez
    itunes
  28. 28
    Heartless artwork
    Heartless
    The Weeknd
    itunes
  29. 29
    The Last Time artwork
    The Last Time
    The Script
    itunes
  30. 30
    Senorita artwork
    Senorita
    Shawn Mendes feat. Camila Cabello
    itunes
  31. 31
    We Got Love (feat. Ella Henderson) artwork
    We Got Love (feat. Ella Henderson)
    Sigala
    itunes
  32. 32
    This Is Real artwork
    This Is Real
    Jax Jones feat. Ella Henderson
    itunes
  33. 33
    Pump it Up artwork
    Pump it Up
    Endor
    itunes
  34. 34
    Bruises artwork
    Bruises
    Lewis Capaldi
    itunes
  35. 35
    Future Nostalgia
    Dua Lipa
    itunes
  36. 36
    Hot Girl Bummer artwork
    Hot Girl Bummer
    Blackbear
    itunes
  37. 37
    Merry Christmas Everyone
    Shakin' Stevens
    itunes
  38. 38
    Higher Love artwork
    Higher Love
    Kygo X Whitney Houston
    itunes
  39. 39
    Christmas Tree Farm
    Taylor Swift
    itunes
  40. 40
    Step Into Christmas
    Elton John
    itunes
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
Visit the site

Hot On Capital

Love Island will likely have a new host for the 2020 winter series

Who Will Host Love Island Winter As Caroline Flack Steps Down From Series Six? Emily Atack & Maura Higgins Amongst The Rumours

TV & Film

Ellie Goulding on motorway incident

Ellie Goulding Blasts Onlooker Who Filmed Shocking Motorway Incident

Ellie Goulding

Caroline Flack has quit Love Island

Love Island’s Caroline Flack’s Six-Figure Brand Deal ‘Put On Hold’ Following Assault Arrest

TV & Film

Ariana Grande insists she hasn't had surgery on her nose

Ariana Grande Hits Back At Fan's Surgery Claim & Insists Her Nose Is Real

Ariana Grande

Dan Osborne publicly apologised to his girlfriend

Dan Osborne Publicly Apologises To Wife Jacqueline Jossa With Heartfelt Statement Following Cheating Allegations

News