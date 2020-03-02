TikTok Of Grandma Gushing About BTS's Jimin Is The Only Thing You Need To See

Someone's posted a video of their grandma in the hospital talking about how much she loves Jimin from BTS, and honestly, same.

It appears no one is safe from the grasps of falling for BTS, with one TikTok user posting a video of what might be their oldest fan to date, her Grandma, who is gushing about how much she loves band member Jimin, from her hospital bed!

WATCH: Lauv Explains How His Collaboration With BTS Happened

Being given the title of 'oldest fan in the army', it isn't the first time she's spoken about her love for the band, but it is the first time she's been hospitalised and still speaking of her love for the 'ON' singers.

y'll I found the Oldest army in this fandom and same with the baby she's also a jimin bias. ㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠ jimin dominating both genders and ages from this 6 months old baby to this grandma💜😍#iHeartAwards #BoyWithLuv#BestMusicVideo @BTS_twtpic.twitter.com/s4HSgH1ob9 https://t.co/g1218dt7fS — BTS HISTORY⁷ (@BTS_History613) March 2, 2020

Talking to her granddaughter, the lady in the TikTok is listening to the boys' latest single from Map Of The Soul: 7 and saying: "My favourite is Jimin, I think he's adorable."

The TikTok was captioned "even in the hospital she talks about BTS" with crying laugh emojis and we definitely think she's proven herself worthy of being in the ARMY!

Jimin's oldest fan has been discovered and she's a huge BTS fan. Picture: Getty Images/ TikTok @carolineboatt

BTS have announced they've cancelled the opening leg of their 'Map Of The Soul' tour in their home country South Korea over Coronavirus fears, as 2,000 confirmed cases has made it one of the most affected countries in the world.

"We regret to announce that the BTS MAP OF THE SOUL TOUR … has been cancelled."

"We must take into consideration the health and safety of hundreds of thousands of guests as well as our artists and the dire impact a last-minute cancellation may have on guests from overseas, production companies and staff."

> Download Our App For All The Latest BTS News