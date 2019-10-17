BTS & Lauv Hint At Collaboration As They Share Cryptic Backstage Snap

17 October 2019, 12:07

BTS and Lauv have a collaboration in the works
BTS and Lauv have a collaboration in the works. Picture: Instagram @Lauv

BTS are back making music, this time with 'f***, i'm lonely' singer and producer, Lauv, and fans couldn't be happier.

BTS and Lauv have preeeeetty much confirmed they have a collaboration on the way in the form of a remix of the band's track 'Make It Right' which they released in April of this year, and fans can't wait for new music from the K-Pop band.

BTS Hiatus: Why Are K-Pop Group Taking A Break And When Did They Debut?

New York singer & producer, Lauv, took to Instagram to share the backstage snaps of him and the boys, Photoshopping his outfit to match theirs and cyptically writing, "did I finally #makeitright?"

Best known for his hits 'I Like Me Better' and 'f***, i'm lonely' with Anne-Marie, he's the latest artist to hope on a collab' with the K-Pop band, who have also joined forces with the likes of Halsey, Charli XCX and Nicki Minaj.

The boys, true to their word, are returning to music 'refreshed and recharged' for their millions of fans who waited patiently whilst Jimin, Jungkook, Suga, Jin, J-Hope, RM and V took a well earned break after the mammoth Love Yourself World Tour.

It was announced in August that the boys would be taking a break from the band, with a statement explaining:

"This period of rest will be an opportunity for the members of BTS, who have relentlessly driven themselves towards their goal since their debut, to recharge and prepare to present themselves anew as musicians and creators."

"This will also provide them with a chance to enjoy the ordinary lives of young people in their 20s, albeit briefly."

So, it may have only been six months since they last released music as a band, but for BTS fans, it's felt like a lifetime and they're so ready for them to make their return, and so are we!

> Download Our App For All The Latest BTS News

  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
  1. 1
    Dance Monkey artwork
    Dance Monkey
    Tones & I
    itunes
  2. 2
    Turn Me On feat. Vula artwork
    Turn Me On feat. Vula
    Riton x Oliver Heldens
    itunes
  3. 3
    Ride It artwork
    Ride It
    Regard
    itunes
  4. 4
    Memories artwork
    Memories
    Maroon 5
    itunes
  5. 5
    Outnumbered artwork
    Outnumbered
    Dermot Kennedy
    itunes
  6. 6
    God Is A Dancer artwork
    God Is A Dancer
    Tiesto & Mabel
    itunes
  7. 7
    Higher Love artwork
    Higher Love
    Kygo X Whitney Houston
    itunes
  8. 8
    The Last Time artwork
    The Last Time
    The Script
    itunes
  9. 9
    10,000 Hours artwork
    10,000 Hours
    Justin Bieber, Dan + Shay
    itunes
  10. 10
    Circles artwork
    Circles
    Post Malone
    itunes
  11. 11
    Good As Hell artwork
    Good As Hell
    Lizzo
    itunes
  12. 12
    Senorita artwork
    Senorita
    Shawn Mendes feat. Camila Cabello
    itunes
  13. 13
    Don't Call Me Angel artwork
    Don't Call Me Angel
    Ariana Grande Miley Cyrus & Lana Del Re
    itunes
  14. 14
    HIGHEST IN THE ROOM
    Travis Scott
    itunes
  15. 15
    How Do You Sleep? artwork
    How Do You Sleep?
    Sam Smith
    itunes
  16. 16
    Lights Up
    Harry Styles
    itunes
  17. 17
    Someone You Loved (ID9 Remix) artwork
    Someone You Loved (ID9 Remix)
    Lewis Capaldi
    itunes
  18. 18
    Liar artwork
    Liar
    Camila Cabello
    itunes
  19. 19
    Hold Me While You Wait artwork
    Hold Me While You Wait
    Lewis Capaldi
    itunes
  20. 20
    Nice to Meet Ya
    Niall Horan
    itunes
  21. 21
    Take Me Back To London artwork
    Take Me Back To London
    Ed Sheeran feat. Stormzy
    itunes
  22. 22
    Sorry artwork
    Sorry
    Joel Corry
    itunes
  23. 23
    Lose Control
    Meduza, GOODBOYS, Becky Hill
    itunes
  24. 24
    Ladbroke Grove artwork
    Ladbroke Grove
    AJ Tracey
    itunes
  25. 25
    South Of The Border artwork
    South Of The Border
    Ed Sheeran feat. Camila Cabello Cardi
    itunes
  26. 26
    Graveyard artwork
    Graveyard
    Halsey
    itunes
  27. 27
    Post Malone artwork
    Post Malone
    Sam Feldt feat. RANI
    itunes
  28. 28
    3 Nights artwork
    3 Nights
    Dominic Fike
    itunes
  29. 29
    Be Honest artwork
    Be Honest
    Jorja Smith feat. Burna Boy
    itunes
  30. 30
    Strike A Pose artwork
    Strike A Pose
    Young T & Bugsey Feat. Aitch
    itunes
  31. 31
    Beautiful People artwork
    Beautiful People
    Ed Sheeran feat. Khalid
    itunes
  32. 32
    Taste (Make It Shake) artwork
    Taste (Make It Shake)
    Aitch
    itunes
  33. 33
    Yellow
    Jodie Whittaker
    itunes
  34. 34
    Both artwork
    Both
    Headie One
    itunes
  35. 35
    Stack It Up artwork
    Stack It Up
    Liam Payne feat. A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie
    itunes
  36. 36
    Motivation artwork
    Motivation
    Normani
    itunes
  37. 37
    Bruises
    Lewis Capaldi
    itunes
  38. 38
    You (feat. Travis Barker)
    James Arthur
    itunes
  39. 39
    Truth Hurts artwork
    Truth Hurts
    Lizzo
    itunes
  40. 40
    bad guy
    Billie Eilish
    itunes
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
Visit the site

Hot On Capital

Netflix has some amazing new films for Christmas

Netflix Christmas Movies New For 2019 – Including A Christmas Prince Sequel

TV & Film

The Circle is heating up.

The Circle: Viewers Are Divided Over ‘Villain’ Sammie/James As Game Heats Up Ahead Of Final

TV & Film

Kylie Jenner's singing has been heavily meme'd

Kylie Jenner's 'Rise & Shine' Explained As Ariana Grande Wants To Sample The Phrase

News

Dani Dyer has addressed I'm A Celeb rumours

I’m A Celeb 2019 Line Up: All The Rumoured Contestants From Dani Dyer To Nadine Coyle

I'm A Celebrity

Ariana Grande fans are planning to recreate her iconic looks

Ariana Grande Fans Are Planning To Dress Like The ‘Don’t Call Me Angel’ Singer For Halloween

Ariana Grande

Winter Love Island's auditions are underway.

Winter Love Island Auditions: Hundreds Of Hopefuls Turn Up At ITV For 2020 Series

TV & Film