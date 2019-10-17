BTS & Lauv Hint At Collaboration As They Share Cryptic Backstage Snap

BTS and Lauv have a collaboration in the works. Picture: Instagram @Lauv

BTS are back making music, this time with 'f***, i'm lonely' singer and producer, Lauv, and fans couldn't be happier.

BTS and Lauv have preeeeetty much confirmed they have a collaboration on the way in the form of a remix of the band's track 'Make It Right' which they released in April of this year, and fans can't wait for new music from the K-Pop band.

BTS Hiatus: Why Are K-Pop Group Taking A Break And When Did They Debut?

New York singer & producer, Lauv, took to Instagram to share the backstage snaps of him and the boys, Photoshopping his outfit to match theirs and cyptically writing, "did I finally #makeitright?"

Best known for his hits 'I Like Me Better' and 'f***, i'm lonely' with Anne-Marie, he's the latest artist to hope on a collab' with the K-Pop band, who have also joined forces with the likes of Halsey, Charli XCX and Nicki Minaj.

The boys, true to their word, are returning to music 'refreshed and recharged' for their millions of fans who waited patiently whilst Jimin, Jungkook, Suga, Jin, J-Hope, RM and V took a well earned break after the mammoth Love Yourself World Tour.

It was announced in August that the boys would be taking a break from the band, with a statement explaining:

"This period of rest will be an opportunity for the members of BTS, who have relentlessly driven themselves towards their goal since their debut, to recharge and prepare to present themselves anew as musicians and creators."



"This will also provide them with a chance to enjoy the ordinary lives of young people in their 20s, albeit briefly."

So, it may have only been six months since they last released music as a band, but for BTS fans, it's felt like a lifetime and they're so ready for them to make their return, and so are we!

