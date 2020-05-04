BTS's Jungkook Singing Lauv's 'Never Not' Just Broke A Twitter Record

4 May 2020, 17:05

BTS's Jungkook breaks a Twitter record with his cover of Lauv's song
BTS's Jungkook breaks a Twitter record with his cover of Lauv's song. Picture: Twitter @BTS_twt/ Getty Images

BTS's Jungkook is no stranger to breaking Twitter records, and his latest cover of Lauv's 'Never Not' was watched a million times in ten minutes.

BTS's main vocalist and youngest member, Jungkook, posted a video of him covering Lauv's 'Never Not' onto the group's Twitter page and it was watched a million times in ten minutes, breaking the record on Twitter.

WATCH: BTS' V Sings To Halsey's 'Closer' Whilst Self-Isolating

Sitting cross-legged on his bed in lounge wear, Jungkook, 22, sang Lauv's tune with the stripped back guitar as his accompaniment, showing off his iconic vocals and sending fans into a meltdown.

Currently sitting on 2.3 million likes and almost 20 million views, BTS's Army are known for rushing to view and engage with the K-pop group's content, and a whole cover of a tune from one of the member's is like Christmas come early for them!

Lauv and BTS are close with each other, having collaborated twice before, on 'Make It Right' and 'WHO', and have hung out backstage at each other's concerts.

In other BTS news, they've announced another docu-series, this time titled Break The Silence, which is dropping in May and follows them on another epic year long tour, going behind the scenes and showing them both on stage, and at their most exhausted.

They've been forced to postpone their epic Map Of The Soul world tour until the COVID-19 pandemic is over, delaying sales to their UK dates due to the uncertainty of the virus.

They're definitely keeping fas entertained in the mean time, having aired previous concerts in a 24 hours marathon, posting Korean language tutorials on their app, and chatting to their Army on V-live!

> Download Our App For All The Latest BTS News

  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
  1. 1
    Times Like These artwork
    Times Like These
    Dua Lipa, Chris Martin, 5SOS, Ellie...
    itunes
  2. 2
    You'll Never Walk Alone artwork
    You'll Never Walk Alone
    The NHS Voices of Care Choir, Michael...
    itunes
  3. 3
    Blinding Lights artwork
    Blinding Lights
    The Weeknd
    itunes
  4. 4
    Over The Rainbow artwork
    Over The Rainbow
    Amanda Holden
    itunes
  5. 5
    coffee for your head artwork
    coffee for your head
    Powfu feat. Beabadoobee
    itunes
  6. 6
    Physical artwork
    Physical
    Dua Lipa
    itunes
  7. 7
    Roses (Imanbek Remix) artwork
    Roses (Imanbek Remix)
    SAINt JHN
    itunes
  8. 8
    Living In A Ghost Town artwork
    Living In A Ghost Town
    The Rolling Stones
    itunes
  9. 9
    Falling artwork
    Falling
    Harry Styles
    itunes
  10. 10
    I'm Ready artwork
    I'm Ready
    Sam Smith & Demi Lovato
    itunes
  11. 11
    If You're Too Shy (Let Me Know) artwork
    If You're Too Shy (Let Me Know)
    The 1975
    itunes
  12. 12
    Houdini (feat. Swarmz & Tion Wayne)
    KSI
    itunes
  13. 13
    Don't Stop.
    Oasis
    itunes
  14. 14
    Toosie Slide artwork
    Toosie Slide
    Drake
    itunes
  15. 15
    Break My Heart artwork
    Break My Heart
    Dua Lipa
    itunes
  16. 16
    Dance Monkey (James Scott & Luke Hepworth Remix) artwork
    Dance Monkey (James Scott & Luke Hepworth Remix)
    Tones & I
    itunes
  17. 17
    Break Up Song artwork
    Break Up Song
    Little Mix
    itunes
  18. 18
    Adore You artwork
    Adore You
    Harry Styles
    itunes
  19. 19
    Before You Go artwork
    Before You Go
    Lewis Capaldi
    itunes
  20. 20
    Stupid Love
    Lady Gaga
    itunes
  21. 21
    ROCKSTAR (feat. Roddy Ricch)
    DaBaby
    itunes
  22. 22
    Rover (feat. DTG)
    S1mba
    itunes
  23. 23
    In Your Eyes
    The Weeknd
    itunes
  24. 24
    Don't Need Love
    220 KID & GRACEY
    itunes
  25. 25
    Savage Remix (feat. Beyonce)
    Megan Thee Stallion
    itunes
  26. 26
    Supalonely artwork
    Supalonely
    BENEE feat. Gus Dapperton
    itunes
  27. 27
    Lonely artwork
    Lonely
    Joel Corry
    itunes
  28. 28
    Say So artwork
    Say So
    Doja Cat
    itunes
  29. 29
    Flowers (feat. Jaykae)
    Nathan Dawe
    itunes
  30. 30
    If The World Was Ending artwork
    If The World Was Ending
    JP Saxe feat. Julia Michaels
    itunes
  31. 31
    Boyfriend
    Mabel
    itunes
  32. 32
    Tequila artwork
    Tequila
    Jax Jones & Martin Solveig feat. RAYE
    itunes
  33. 33
    This City
    Sam Fischer
    itunes
  34. 34
    Don't Start Now artwork
    Don't Start Now
    Dua Lipa
    itunes
  35. 35
    You Are The Champions
    Queen, Adam Lambert
    itunes
  36. 36
    Birthday artwork
    Birthday
    Anne-Marie
    itunes
  37. 37
    Better Off Without You artwork
    Better Off Without You
    Becky Hill Feat. Shift K3y
    itunes
  38. 38
    Intentions artwork
    Intentions
    Justin Bieber
    itunes
  39. 39
    Kings & Queens
    Ava Max
    itunes
  40. 40
    Someone You Loved artwork
    Someone You Loved
    Lewis Capaldi
    itunes
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
Visit the site

Hot On Capital

Jesy Nelson has sported different looks over the years

Jesy Nelson Transformation: Before And After Pictures Of Little Mix Star Over The Years

Little Mix

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid have matching bracelets

Zayn Malik And Pregnant Gigi Hadid Get Matching Bracelets And Fans Reckon They’re Getting Married

Zayn Malik

Could Jodie Comer play Miss Honey? We'd love to see it!

Is Jodie Comer Playing Miss Honey In ‘Matilda’ Film?

TV & Film

Zayn Malik appears to have a new tattoo

Does Zayn Malik Have A New Tattoo For Gigi Hadid? 'Love And Marriage' Poem Spotted On 1D Star's Arm

Zayn Malik

Love Island 2019 has some successful couples

The Love Island 2019 Couples: Who Is Still Together?

TV & Film