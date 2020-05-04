BTS's Jungkook Singing Lauv's 'Never Not' Just Broke A Twitter Record

BTS's Jungkook breaks a Twitter record with his cover of Lauv's song. Picture: Twitter @BTS_twt/ Getty Images

BTS's Jungkook is no stranger to breaking Twitter records, and his latest cover of Lauv's 'Never Not' was watched a million times in ten minutes.

BTS's main vocalist and youngest member, Jungkook, posted a video of him covering Lauv's 'Never Not' onto the group's Twitter page and it was watched a million times in ten minutes, breaking the record on Twitter.

WATCH: BTS' V Sings To Halsey's 'Closer' Whilst Self-Isolating

Sitting cross-legged on his bed in lounge wear, Jungkook, 22, sang Lauv's tune with the stripped back guitar as his accompaniment, showing off his iconic vocals and sending fans into a meltdown.

Currently sitting on 2.3 million likes and almost 20 million views, BTS's Army are known for rushing to view and engage with the K-pop group's content, and a whole cover of a tune from one of the member's is like Christmas come early for them!

Lauv and BTS are close with each other, having collaborated twice before, on 'Make It Right' and 'WHO', and have hung out backstage at each other's concerts.

In other BTS news, they've announced another docu-series, this time titled Break The Silence, which is dropping in May and follows them on another epic year long tour, going behind the scenes and showing them both on stage, and at their most exhausted.

They've been forced to postpone their epic Map Of The Soul world tour until the COVID-19 pandemic is over, delaying sales to their UK dates due to the uncertainty of the virus.

They're definitely keeping fas entertained in the mean time, having aired previous concerts in a 24 hours marathon, posting Korean language tutorials on their app, and chatting to their Army on V-live!

> Download Our App For All The Latest BTS News