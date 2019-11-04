BTS' Jungkook Involved In Minor Car Crash

Jungkook has been involved in a car accident. Picture: Getty

BTS' Jungkook is said to be recovering after a "minor" car crash, which the 'IDOL' vocalist took responsibility for.

The main vocalist of BTS, Jungkook, was involved in a minor incident on Saturday, 2 November, as he hit a taxi whilst driving through Seoul.

BigHit Entertainment released a statement regarding the collision, claiming that neither Jungkook nor the taxi driver sustained any injuries, but the 'Boy With Luv' star has taken responsibility.

"The police have not closed this case yet, so we cannot reveal exact details, but Jungkook was driving his car last week when he had a minor collision with another vehicle due to his own mistake," read the statement.

"Jungkook admitted that he violated the Road Traffic Act immediately after the accident. The scene of the accident was resolved and police questioning was completed according to the due process, and an amicable settlement was made with the victim afterwards."

The statement went on to apologise to the victim further, and to any of BTS' fans that may have been distressed by the accident.

Jungkook is the main vocalist for BTS. Picture: Getty

Jungkook - whose full name is Jeon Jung-kook - was taken to hospital, where he was treated for minor bruises.

Meanwhile, BTS were the big winners of this year's MTV EMAs, after the band won in the best group, best live and biggest fans categories.