BTS' Jungkook Involved In Minor Car Crash

4 November 2019, 10:53

Jungkook has been involved in a car accident
Jungkook has been involved in a car accident. Picture: Getty

BTS' Jungkook is said to be recovering after a "minor" car crash, which the 'IDOL' vocalist took responsibility for.

The main vocalist of BTS, Jungkook, was involved in a minor incident on Saturday, 2 November, as he hit a taxi whilst driving through Seoul.

BigHit Entertainment released a statement regarding the collision, claiming that neither Jungkook nor the taxi driver sustained any injuries, but the 'Boy With Luv' star has taken responsibility.

> BTS Promise New Music 'Really Soon' As Their World Tour Comes To An Emotional End

"The police have not closed this case yet, so we cannot reveal exact details, but Jungkook was driving his car last week when he had a minor collision with another vehicle due to his own mistake," read the statement.

"Jungkook admitted that he violated the Road Traffic Act immediately after the accident. The scene of the accident was resolved and police questioning was completed according to the due process, and an amicable settlement was made with the victim afterwards."

The statement went on to apologise to the victim further, and to any of BTS' fans that may have been distressed by the accident.

Jungkook is the main vocalist for BTS
Jungkook is the main vocalist for BTS. Picture: Getty

> Grab Our App For The Latest Celebrity News And Gossip

Jungkook - whose full name is Jeon Jung-kook - was taken to hospital, where he was treated for minor bruises.

Meanwhile, BTS were the big winners of this year's MTV EMAs, after the band won in the best group, best live and biggest fans categories.

  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
  1. 1
    Dance Monkey artwork
    Dance Monkey
    Tones & I
    itunes
  2. 2
    Memories artwork
    Memories
    Maroon 5
    itunes
  3. 3
    Ride It artwork
    Ride It
    Regard
    itunes
  4. 4
    Don't Start Now artwork
    Don't Start Now
    Dua Lipa
    itunes
  5. 5
    Yellow artwork
    Yellow
    Jodie Whittaker
    itunes
  6. 6
    Good As Hell artwork
    Good As Hell
    Lizzo feat. Ariana Grande
    itunes
  7. 7
    This Is Real artwork
    This Is Real
    Jax Jones feat. Ella Henderson
    itunes
  8. 8
    Orphans artwork
    Orphans
    Coldplay
    itunes
  9. 9
    South Of The Border artwork
    South Of The Border
    Ed Sheeran feat. Camila Cabello Cardi
    itunes
  10. 10
    Break Up Bye Bye artwork
    Break Up Bye Bye
    The Cast of RuPaul's Drag Race UK
    itunes
  11. 11
    Lose You to Love Me
    Selena Gomez
    itunes
  12. 12
    Lose Control
    Meduza, GOODBOYS, Becky Hill
    itunes
  13. 13
    Better Half of Me
    Tom Walker
    itunes
  14. 14
    Turn Me On feat. Vula artwork
    Turn Me On feat. Vula
    Riton x Oliver Heldens
    itunes
  15. 15
    Lights Up artwork
    Lights Up
    Harry Styles
    itunes
  16. 16
    The Last Time artwork
    The Last Time
    The Script
    itunes
  17. 17
    Higher Love artwork
    Higher Love
    Kygo X Whitney Houston
    itunes
  18. 18
    God Is A Dancer artwork
    God Is A Dancer
    Tiesto & Mabel
    itunes
  19. 19
    10,000 Hours artwork
    10,000 Hours
    Justin Bieber, Dan + Shay
    itunes
  20. 20
    Senorita artwork
    Senorita
    Shawn Mendes feat. Camila Cabello
    itunes
  21. 21
    HIGHEST IN THE ROOM
    Travis Scott
    itunes
  22. 22
    Someone You Loved (ID9 Remix) artwork
    Someone You Loved (ID9 Remix)
    Lewis Capaldi
    itunes
  23. 23
    I Feel Love
    Sam Smith
    itunes
  24. 24
    Circles artwork
    Circles
    Post Malone
    itunes
  25. 25
    Hot Girl Bummer artwork
    Hot Girl Bummer
    Blackbear
    itunes
  26. 26
    How Do You Sleep? artwork
    How Do You Sleep?
    Sam Smith
    itunes
  27. 27
    We Got Love (feat. Ella Henderson)
    Sigala
    itunes
  28. 28
    Take Me Back To London artwork
    Take Me Back To London
    Ed Sheeran feat. Stormzy
    itunes
  29. 29
    Hold Me While You Wait artwork
    Hold Me While You Wait
    Lewis Capaldi
    itunes
  30. 30
    Liar artwork
    Liar
    Camila Cabello
    itunes
  31. 31
    Post Malone artwork
    Post Malone
    Sam Feldt feat. RANI
    itunes
  32. 32
    Pump It Up
    Endor
    itunes
  33. 33
    Sorry artwork
    Sorry
    Joel Corry
    itunes
  34. 34
    Graveyard artwork
    Graveyard
    Halsey
    itunes
  35. 35
    This
    Megan McKenna
    itunes
  36. 36
    Don't Call Me Angel (Charlie's Angels)
    Miley Cyrus, Lana Del Rey, Ariana Grande
    itunes
  37. 37
    Something Unreal
    The Script
    itunes
  38. 38
    Nice to Meet Ya
    Niall Horan
    itunes
  39. 39
    3 Nights artwork
    3 Nights
    Dominic Fike
    itunes
  40. 40
    Bruises artwork
    Bruises
    Lewis Capaldi
    itunes
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
Visit the site

Hot On Capital

Fans think Dua Lipa and James Charles look alike

Fans Think 'Don't Start Now' Star Dua Lipa And YouTuber James Charles Look Alike
Demi has come a long way.

Demi Lovato Says She’s ‘A Fighter’ In First Big Interview Since Her Overdose & Talks About New Music

Demi Lovato

X Factor's 'The Band' and Little Mix's 'The Search' will both air in 2020

Simon Cowell Launching X Factor: ’The Band’ To Rival Little Mix’s ’The Search’ As Feud Rages On

Little Mix

Liam Payne and Stella Maxwell posed in their underwear for Hugo

Liam Payne And Stella Maxwell Roll Around Naked For Raunchiest Hugo Shoot Yet
TikTok celebrities you need to follow

Celebrities On TikTok: 23 Celebrity Usernames You Need To Add On TikTok Right Now