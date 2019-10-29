BTS Promise New Music 'Really Soon' As Their World Tour Comes To An Emotional End

29 October 2019, 17:35

BTS have wrapped their world tour
BTS have wrapped their world tour. Picture: Getty

BTS have wrapped up their world tour and it was an emotional finale.

BTS officially ended their Love Yourself: Speak Yourself tour on Tuesday in their hometown of Seoul, South Korea, over a year after kicking things off in August 2018.

As the group paid an emotional goodbye to their fans one final time, their loyal stans are reflecting on the happy memories the ‘Boy With Luv’ singers have given them and thanking them for a sensational string of performances.

BTS Get Tearful As Fans Surprise Them By Singing 'Young Forever' At Wembley Stadium

The stars themselves even became emotional, with RM fighting back tears as he said: “Having finished the 'Love Yourself' journey, I still don't know for sure if I love myself if you ask me, but I feel like I can do it now.”

He added: “I wish even one word or one line in our lyrics could help you love yourself in the future as well.”

Taehyung too had tears in his eyes according to one eagle-eyed fan in the crowd, who tweeted: “Taehyung had tears in his eyes when said, ‘Army I Love You.’ We love you too angel. We will always be there for you. Thank for always trusting us & doing your best for us [sic].”

Meanwhile, another fan looked ahead with excitement to the future BTS have in store, tweeting: “It’s not the end, but the start of a new era.”

However, it won’t be long before the singers are back with new material, as promised by Jimin.

The singer reportedly assured the crowd: “We will hurry and come back with a new album soon. It will be really soon.”

He continued: “While I performed Epiphany, I was saddened at thinking that this might be the last time I’d sing it.”

Taehyung also promised: “Don’t think this is the end, we’ll always come back for you.”

BTS chose to wrap things up with a performance of 'Mikrokosmos' before carrying out their encore.

The stars were visibly taken aback by their fans’ long-standing support when they took to the stage, supporting one another as their final performance of the tour gradually came to an emotional close.

Seeing off the night with an impressive firework display and purple lights brightening up the crowd, BTS finally said a teary goodbye as they stood hand-in-hand to bow for their legion of fans.

