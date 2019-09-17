BTS Jungkook ‘Not Dating Anyone’ As Big Hit Entertainment Release Statement To End Rumours

17 September 2019, 15:40

BTS' agency Big Hit Entertainment denied Jungkook was dating anyone
BTS' agency Big Hit Entertainment denied Jungkook was dating anyone. Picture: Getty / Jungkook/Instagram

BTS’ agency Big Hit Entertainment had to release a statement to put a stop to the rumours Jungkook had a girlfriend.

After BTS’ Jungkook was seen with a new inking on his hand, fans wondered whether he’d got the initials of a new girlfriend on his finger.

The star was pictured looking cosy with a friend just as photos of the tattoo on his hand emerged, showing a ‘J’ on his finger.

BTS Return From Their ‘Extended Break’ And K-Pop Fans Are Excited For Them To ‘Save The Music Industry’

The 'J' was etched just above the ‘M’ in the word Army which he has inked on his knuckles, meaning many thought MJ were the initials of a girlfriend.

Fans are showing their support for JK following the pictures of his tattoos
Fans are showing their support for JK following the pictures of his tattoos. Picture: Jungkook/Instagram

However, according to All K Pop, Big Hit Entertainment were quick to publish a statement to quash the reports, saying: “The now circulating dating rumors regarding our artist Jungkook is absolutely not true. During his visit to Geojedo, he realized his circle of tattooist acquaintances was also visiting there so he hung out with them. 

“We are sorry that his private life during his extended break had to be distorted like this. We are currently investigating whether or not the picture was taken illegally, and will take strict legal action accordingly.

“In addition, spreading of false information to defame our artist will also face strict legal consequences." 

The tattoo artist in the picture has also since taken to Instagram to deny she’s in a relationship with Jungkook after initially staying silent through fear people wouldn’t believe her.

She wrote: “I would like to once against ate that it's absolutely not true that I'm dating Jungkook or that I tattooed my initials on him [sic].

“We're simply close friends, and I am very apologetic as it seems fans were extremely hurt in addition to myself and people around me.

“I will not say anything further.”

Fans are now standing by Jungkook with the #AlwaysWithJK hashtag on Twitter.

> Download Our App For All The Latest BTS News

  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
  1. 1
    Higher Love artwork
    Higher Love
    Kygo X Whitney Houston
    itunes
  2. 2
    Ride It artwork
    Ride It
    Regard
    itunes
  3. 3
    Senorita artwork
    Senorita
    Shawn Mendes feat. Camila Cabello
    itunes
  4. 4
    Don't Call Me Angel artwork
    Don't Call Me Angel
    Ariana Grande Miley Cyrus & Lana Del Re
    itunes
  5. 5
    Take Me Back To London artwork
    Take Me Back To London
    Ed Sheeran feat. Stormzy
    itunes
  6. 6
    Sorry artwork
    Sorry
    Joel Corry
    itunes
  7. 7
    Outnumbered artwork
    Outnumbered
    Dermot Kennedy
    itunes
  8. 8
    Ritual artwork
    Ritual
    Tiesto , Jonas Blue & Rita Ora
    itunes
  9. 9
    How Do You Sleep? artwork
    How Do You Sleep?
    Sam Smith
    itunes
  10. 10
    Circles artwork
    Circles
    Post Malone
    itunes
  11. 11
    Strike A Pose artwork
    Strike A Pose
    Young T & Bugsey Feat. Aitch
    itunes
  12. 12
    Be Honest artwork
    Be Honest
    Jorja Smith feat. Burna Boy
    itunes
  13. 13
    Hold Me While You Wait artwork
    Hold Me While You Wait
    Lewis Capaldi
    itunes
  14. 14
    Sounds of the Skeng
    Stormzy
    itunes
  15. 15
    I Don't Care artwork
    I Don't Care
    Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber
    itunes
  16. 16
    Liar
    Camila Cabello
    itunes
  17. 17
    Take What You Want (feat. Ozzy Osbourne & Travis Scott)
    Post Malone
    itunes
  18. 18
    Motivation artwork
    Motivation
    Normani
    itunes
  19. 19
    Beautiful People artwork
    Beautiful People
    Ed Sheeran feat. Khalid
    itunes
  20. 20
    3 Nights artwork
    3 Nights
    Dominic Fike
    itunes
  21. 21
    Taste (Make It Shake) artwork
    Taste (Make It Shake)
    Aitch
    itunes
  22. 22
    Post Malone artwork
    Post Malone
    Sam Feldt feat. RANI
    itunes
  23. 23
    Ladbroke Grove artwork
    Ladbroke Grove
    AJ Tracey
    itunes
  24. 24
    Both
    Headie One
    itunes
  25. 25
    Someone You Loved artwork
    Someone You Loved
    Lewis Capaldi
    itunes
  26. 26
    Lover
    Taylor Swift
    itunes
  27. 27
    Slide Away
    Miley Cyrus
    itunes
  28. 28
    Harder artwork
    Harder
    Jax Jones & Bebe Rexha
    itunes
  29. 29
    Boyfriend (Flipside Remix)
    Ariana Grande & Social House
    itunes
  30. 30
    Turn Me On feat. Vula artwork
    Turn Me On feat. Vula
    Riton x Oliver Heldens
    itunes
  31. 31
    Dance Monkey
    Tones and I
    itunes
  32. 32
    Castles
    Freya Ridings
    itunes
  33. 33
    Torn artwork
    Torn
    Ava Max
    itunes
  34. 34
    Wish You Well artwork
    Wish You Well
    Sigala feat. Becky Hill
    itunes
  35. 35
    So High
    Mist / Fredo
    itunes
  36. 36
    Got It All (feat. Alice Chater)
    Professor Green
    itunes
  37. 37
    You Need To Calm Down artwork
    You Need To Calm Down
    Taylor Swift
    itunes
  38. 38
    We Got That Cool artwork
    We Got That Cool
    Yves V feat. Afrojack & Icona Pop
    itunes
  39. 39
    bad guy
    Billie Eilish
    itunes
  40. 40
    Giant artwork
    Giant
    Calvin Harris feat. Rag N Bone Man
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
Visit the site

Hot On Capital

Shawn Mendes filmed working on new music in studio

Shawn Mendes Filmed Working On New Music In New York Studio

Shawn Mendes

Amber and Greg called time on their romance 5 weeks after winning Love Island.

Love Island’s Greg O’Shea Says Amber Gill 'Can Say Whatever She Wants, But ‘I Know The Truth’ Behind Split

TV & Film

Taylor Swift announces Lover Fest to perfom latest album

Taylor Swift Announces 'Lover Fest' For Her Latest Album & It's Touring With A Twist

Taylor Swift

Netflix's Unbelievable has caught everyone's attention

Is Unbelievable On Netflix A True Story, Who’s In The Cast And Where Is Marie Adler Now?

TV & Film

Little Mix's LM5 tour outfits are a whole mood

Little Mix Have Kicked Off The LM5 Tour & Their Outfits Are Absolutely Insane

Little Mix

Liam Payne is about to drop 'Stack It Up'

Liam Payne's New Song ‘Stack It Up’: Lyrics, Release Date And Everything You Need To Know