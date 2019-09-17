BTS Jungkook ‘Not Dating Anyone’ As Big Hit Entertainment Release Statement To End Rumours

BTS' agency Big Hit Entertainment denied Jungkook was dating anyone. Picture: Getty / Jungkook/Instagram

BTS’ agency Big Hit Entertainment had to release a statement to put a stop to the rumours Jungkook had a girlfriend.

After BTS’ Jungkook was seen with a new inking on his hand, fans wondered whether he’d got the initials of a new girlfriend on his finger.

The star was pictured looking cosy with a friend just as photos of the tattoo on his hand emerged, showing a ‘J’ on his finger.

The 'J' was etched just above the ‘M’ in the word Army which he has inked on his knuckles, meaning many thought MJ were the initials of a girlfriend.

Fans are showing their support for JK following the pictures of his tattoos. Picture: Jungkook/Instagram

However, according to All K Pop, Big Hit Entertainment were quick to publish a statement to quash the reports, saying: “The now circulating dating rumors regarding our artist Jungkook is absolutely not true. During his visit to Geojedo, he realized his circle of tattooist acquaintances was also visiting there so he hung out with them.

“We are sorry that his private life during his extended break had to be distorted like this. We are currently investigating whether or not the picture was taken illegally, and will take strict legal action accordingly.

“In addition, spreading of false information to defame our artist will also face strict legal consequences."

The tattoo artist in the picture has also since taken to Instagram to deny she’s in a relationship with Jungkook after initially staying silent through fear people wouldn’t believe her.

She wrote: “I would like to once against ate that it's absolutely not true that I'm dating Jungkook or that I tattooed my initials on him [sic].

“We're simply close friends, and I am very apologetic as it seems fans were extremely hurt in addition to myself and people around me.

“I will not say anything further.”

Fans are now standing by Jungkook with the #AlwaysWithJK hashtag on Twitter.

