BTS Donate $1 Million To Live Nation's Crew Nation Campaign

23 June 2020, 09:48

BTS have given millions to causes during COVID-19 pandemic
BTS have given millions to causes during COVID-19 pandemic. Picture: Getty

BTS have donated a million dollars to Live Nation's Crew Nation campaign to financially support concert crew around the world during the pandemic.

BTS have given $1 million to help support concert crew throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, proving once again how deep these boys' pockets are and how determined they are to help those in need!

BTS Donate To Black Lives Matter Organisations & Take Stand Against Racism

Live Nation kicked off the campaign in March, and it will will help over 1,000 concert crew members, and workers of all nationalities can apply.

This includes 70 crew members who were scheduled to work at BTS shows during the group’s massive Map of the Soul Tour.

The K-pop supergroup were due to be on their extensive Map Of The Soul 7 world tour by now, which incorporates endless tour crew from around the world, and the band are aware of this and wanting to help out where possible.

BTS said: "If it weren’t for COVID-19, we would have been happily touring across the world with many of our live concert crews by now."

"We are aware that a lot of communities need help due to COVID-19, and we wanted to support the music industry crews by making a donation. We hope to meet again on stage very soon."

Fans have been pointing out both BTS and BigHit have missed out on millions due to the tour being postponed, but have still chosen to donate large sums during lockdown.

One fan wrote: "BTS/BH lost so much money bc the tour was postponed and still donated to help the crews who would've worked on the tour. And these are only the donations that we know about! The very embodiment of actions speak louder than words."

However, as BTS's Bang Bang Con made an eye watering $20 million from a paid live stream show, it is clear they aren't short of cash, as well as their incredible, global popularity!

