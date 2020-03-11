BTS's Docu-Series 'Break The Silence' In The Works & Fans Are Living For It

BTS have a new doce-series in the works and fans are living for it. Picture: Getty Images

BTS fans are freaking out after spotting signs the K-Pop band have another docu-series in the making as they gear up for their 'Map Of The Soul: 7' world tour.

BTS fans have got into full meltdown mode as it emerges the boys have another docu-series in the works called 'Break The Silence' and they're seriously excited at the amount of film content they're getting from the K-Pop band.

TikTok Of Grandma Gushing About BTS's Jimin Is The Only Thing You Need To See

Just months after Jin, Jungkook, J-Hope, Jimin, Suga RM and V starred in the 2019 'Bring The Soul' series that chronicled their journey through the 'Love Yourself' world tour, fans have spotted they've registered the filming of a brand new one, no doubt this time following their journey through 'Map Of The Soul: 7', although it remains a topic of debate.

bts burn the stage, bring the soul and now break the silence docu series 😭 — 𝐿⁷₁₃ (@stussyjimin) March 10, 2020

2018 : BURN THE STAGE

2019 : BRING THE SOUL

AND NOW, IN 2020 : BREAK THE SILENCE



OMGGGG, THEY HAVE A DOCU-SERIES OR MOVIE THIS YEAR. SO TO ALL THE ARMYS AROUND THE WORLD, READY YOUR PRECIOUS WALLET & START EARNING MONEY, START NOW.💜💜💜#BTS #BTSARMY #ARMY pic.twitter.com/ae2HZp1uF7 — 𝐩𝐚𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐠 𝐡𝐚𝐭𝐝𝐨𝐠 ⁷ 🖤 (@tanniekosmossss) March 10, 2020

The boys are well known to be some of the hardest working stars in the world, and before the 2019 doc-series came their 2018 documentary Burn the Stage: The Movie, so they're no stranger to opening their life up on film, and the ARMY couldn't be happier they're showing no signs of slowing down.

Fans are reporting the same director used for their previous documentaries, Jun-Soo Park, is being enlisted again, and can't wait to hear a deeper insight into the boys' lives from their own perspective.

YES I LOVE THESE DOCU SERIES, they really highlight how hardworking BTS are, the hardships they deal with behind the scenes, it makes you love, appreciate and respect them even more as artists, as humans, I learn so much from them — Ruqayya⁷ (@BTSInspired_96) March 10, 2020

The band, who have had to cancel their South Korean tour dates over the spread of the Coronavirus in the country, recently dropped European and UK tour dates, again, sending fans into a frenzy.

Tickets go on sale Friday 20th, and they're set to play two nights at Twickenham stadium in London.

So, to say they're keeping fans fed at this point is a slight understatement!

> Download Our App For All The Latest BTS News