BTS's Comeback Countdown Is On With English Track 'Dynamite' & Fans Are So Ready

BTS send fans into meltdown announcing comeback with 'Dynamite'. Picture: Getty Images

BTS are returning with an English track titled 'Dynamite' and ARMY couldn't be happier to have Jungkook, J-Hope, Jin, RM, V, Sugar and Jimin back in their lives with new music.

BTS are officially making their musical comeback, revealing their next track to be 'Dynamite', an English song which will drop on the 21st August.

Naturally, ARMY couldn't be more excited to have their favourite band back with a new music era after what seems like an eternity during lockdown!

QUIZ: Which BTS Sub-Unit Do You Belong To?

BigHit announced the track with a tweet on their official Twitter page that's been liked over 1.5 million times, changing their profile photo and banner to the colourful new theme the band will no doubt be tying into the wider concept of their upcoming music.

The colour scheme, writing style and clues the band dropped during their 7 year anniversary celebrations is leading fans to believe their new era will be 'retro' themed.

BTS IS COMING. — kass⁷ 🍒🧨 (@jeonbubbles) August 2, 2020

The K-pop supergroup consisting of Jimin, J-Hope, RM, Suga, V, Jin and Jungkook are known for packing their music, records and eras full of deeper meaning, and fans are already deciphering what the boys could have in store for them from what little teases they have.

One fan found the meaning of dreaming about dynamite, which symbolises having the 'power to overcome any obstacle that stands in your way' and is a 'power that can help you on your journey'.

Anyone who knows the band will understand the planning and thought that will have gone into this musical comeback, and fans are wondering if the track could even be part of another record they've been working on during lockdown.

They have already announced they are producing their upcoming record entirely by themselves, with each member having been allocated a role such as 'music' (Jimin) or visual effects.

They were clear to say there had been no release date set for the album yet- but as a single is coming, can we assume it may be sooner than we'd imagined?!

> Download Our App For All The Latest BTS News