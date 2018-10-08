BTS Fans Freak Out After Spotting Surprise 'Burn The Stage' Movie Posters

8 October 2018, 15:27

BTS' 'Burn The Stage' move is set to be released on 15th November 2018
BTS' 'Burn The Stage' move is set to be released on 15th November 2018. Picture: Instagram

BTS fans spot 'Burn The Stage' movie posters in cinemas confirming RM, Jimin, Jungkook, J-Hope, Suga, V and Jin's big screen debut.

BTS fans have spotted surprise posters in cinemas revealing that the group's 'Burn The Stage' documentary will be getting a big screen version this November.

Sharing a picture of the posters on social media, fans have shared thier excitement that the 85 minute long movie is hitting cinema screens.

BTS are performing two sold out shows at London's O2 for the first time ever in October
BTS are performing two sold out shows at London's O2 for the first time ever in October. Picture: Twitter

BTS' original 'Burn The Stage' documentary was an eight part documentary released on YouTube and it's unknown whether the movie version will simply be footage from the original YouTube documentary or whether we'll be getting some new footage of the group.

Showcasing BTS' 'Wings' tour from 2017, the original documentary was well received by fans and since its release the group have gone on to gain wolrdwide recognition for their music and energetic live performances.

BTS have just arrived in the UK ahead of their two highly anticipated live shows at London's O2, both of which sold out in a matter of minutes.

BTS haven't released any official information about the 'Burn The Stage' movie so far, but with a release date of 15th November 2018, it's not long until we find out exactly what's in store.

There's no official list of which cinemas will be showing the movie, so we'll be keeping an eye out for when the news is released.

BTS are set to release their 'Burn The Stage' movie in Novermber 2018

BTS Become Youngest Ever Recipients Of Huge Award From President Of South Korea

