BTS Festa 2020 'New Journey'- When Is It, How To Watch ARMY Celebration

BTS at the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards. Picture: Getty

BTS's annual Festa 2020 'New Journey' is coming to celebrate seven years since the band's debut with ARMY and here's everything we know.

BTS are officially gearing up for Festa 2020, their annual celebration of the band's debut, June 13th, along with their incredible loyal global fanbase known as ARMY, dropping a teaser for this year's 'New Journey'.

The K-pop group host the Festa every June, which usually lasts around 10 days and includes special performances, covers, videos, you name it, for the boys to connect and look back at their incredible journey with fans.

There's also a live 'birthday party' special, (although not in 2020 due to the pandemic) and various other exclusive content- so what will this year's Festa look like?

What Does BTS Stand For? K-Pop Group's Multiple Names & Meanings

The band's Twitter page dropped a cryptic video, captioned 'The New Journey to #2020BTSFESTA' with a door- and not much more info, leaving fans desperately trying to work out what it means.

The door is symbolic as the boys usually come out from it at their birthday party, but due to COVID-19 its unlikely this event will go ahead, so will the boys be hosting a virtual party with no audience?

The K-Pop supergroup, 'Bangtan Sonyeondan' which translates into English as 'Bulletproof Boy Scouts' have had more time than since their debut in 2013 to plan for their future.

They were forced to postpone their entire 'Map Of The Soul' world tour due to the pandemic, and have already let fans see their album process as they fear up to make new music.

So, with all this free time, there's no way they haven't been working on something seriously special for their seven year celebration, especially as fans are missing them now more than ever.

How to watch BTS Festa 2020

You can watch BTS Festa on Vlive, a k-pop broadcasting app that allows you to view all the boys content (and there is a lot of it) easily all in one place.

Be warned- their live shows are obviously in Korean, so to get English subtitles you'll ned to wait to watch it in catch up!

You can also re-visit previous years' Festa's, all of which are English subbed, if you've only recently joined the ARMY!

> Download Our App For All The Latest BTS News