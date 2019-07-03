BTS Drop Bring The Soul: The Movie Trailer And It Shows Just How Close The Boys Really Are

3 July 2019, 16:58

BTS have dropped the trailer for their new movie
BTS have dropped the trailer for their new movie. Picture: Getty

BTS have just released the trailer for their new movie, which hits cinemas 7th August.

The BTS boys announced they would be releasing another movie last month, and they’ve now shared a glimpse of what the Army can expect from the film Bring The Soul: The Movie in the brand new trailer.

BTS World Game: The Songs On The Soundtrack, How To Download The App For Free And What Is The Game?

With exclusive behind-the-scenes clips from their recent 'Love Yourself' world tour, Junkook, V, Jimin, Suga, Jin, RM and J-Hope will show fans what they really get up to when they’re not belting out their hits in front of thousands of screaming fans.

One snippet proves how close each of the members are as they share a toast during dinner together and discuss their nerves for performing, while another scene shows them working out in the gym.

The movie also shines a spotlight on BTS’ loyal fans in a series of interviews, as some of their fanbase reveal just how much the singers have changed their lives by teaching them how to love themselves.

Bring The Soul: The Movie hits cinemas worldwide on 7th August, and will be screened for a limited time only.

The film will be the K-pop group’s third theatre release, following from last year’s Burn the Stage: The Movie and this year’s Love Yourself in Seoul.

Fans have already been sent into a frenzy over the trailer, with many extremely envious of the person buttoning up Taehyung's (V) shirt while most simply can't cope with the clip of Yoongi (Suga) using a chest press.

Dropping the trailer today (3rd July) coincides with the launch of their new Japanese single ‘Lights’, an uplifting power ballad.

The pop stars have had a busy few months, performing sell-out shows at Wembley Stadium earlier this year and launching their mobile app BTS World at the end of June with its very own soundtrack album to go with it.

