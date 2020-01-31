Billie Eilish Begs People To Stop Impersonating Her In Public: "It's Dangerous & Makes Me Look Bad"

Billie Eilish begs people to stop impersonating her for YouTube videos. Picture: Getty Images/Instagram @bilileilish

Billie Eilish has put YouTubers on blast for impersonating her in public to cause hysteria, calling it 'dangerous' and saying it makes her look bad!

Billie Eilish has taken to Instagram in a rare move to tell YouTubers to stop impersonating her in public to make videos, saying it's cruel on fans, dangerous, and also makes her look bad.

Billie Eilish begs people to stop impersonating her. Picture: Instagram @billieilish

Videos have surfaced online of people dressing up like the singer in her trademark baggy shorts and neon hair, walking around in public with 'security' and causing, unsurprisingly, a massive stir, with hoards of Billie fans quickly gathering and flocking to who they think is the star.

The 18-year-old wrote: "Please stop doing this sh**. It is not safe for you and it is mean to the people who don't know any better...you make me look bad."

Posting another screenshot of multiple videos, she simply wrote 'stop' next to them.

The singer credited Instagram user iloveyou.bils for bringing the videos to her attention, posting on their own page criticising people's stunts, writing: "the audacity people have like either actually get billie or don't', having people dress up like her can ruin a lot of things..."

"People can think they actually met billie and if the person does something mean/bad people will think its really... be careful of your gonna do for a video dude."

To make matters even worse, the famously stylish singer was seriously offended by the impersonator's fit- writing, "also soooo disrespectful that you'd go out pretending to be me wearing THIS" zooming in on the white sock and black trainer combination.

Billie Eilish claps back at YouTubers attempting to dress like her. Picture: Instagram @BillieEilish

Billie isn't the only singer being impersonated by vloggers as of late, with viral TikTok star Paige Neimann becoming an internet sensation for dressing up as the singer and miming her songs in videos, with Ari even reaching out to tell the teenager she's 'beautiful in her own way.'

Although she didn't go quite as savage as Billie, her reply to Paige's video was certainly a little frosty, and Ari's fans have branded her, and other impersonators 'creepy', especially when heading out in public.

Ariana Grande reacts to Paige Neimann's impersonating videos. Picture: Twitter @arianagrande

