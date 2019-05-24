Billie Eilish Opens Up About Mental Health In Honest New Video

Billie Eilish has opened up about mental health in an honest new video. Picture: Getty

'Bad Guy' singer Billie Eilish has opened up about her experiences with mental health, in a video seeking to raise awareness.

As part of AdCouncil's new 'Seize the Awkward' initiative, singer Billie Eilish, 17, has opened up about her own experiences with mental health.

In the video, Billie revealed how she's "trying to learn" how to take care of her issues, and that "it doesn't make you weak to ask for help."

The singer addressed those with mental health problems, imploring them: “It doesn’t make you weak to ask for a friend, to go to a therapist. It shouldn’t make you feel weak to ask anyone for help.”

She added: “The main thing I’m trying to say is that you should keep your ears open and you should listen…even if it’s just a little more comfort, that can really mean a lot to someone, because you don’t know what is going on.”

Billie has fast become one of the biggest stars in the music industry this year. Picture: Getty

The host then asked Billie Eilish about her personal experiences with depression and anxiety, to which the singer responded: “I’m just dealing with it how I’m dealing with it and I’m trying my best.

“Obviously, I am not a trained professional in anything, I don’t know what I’m doing half the time.”