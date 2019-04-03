Justin Bieber DM'ed Billie Eilish Screenshots Of Her Super Fan Messages Sparking Collaboration Rumours

Justin Bieber revealed he has been DM'ing Billie Eilish who is a huge fan of his and everyone wants to know if they're collaborating.

Justin Bieber has posted a picture of Billie Eilish, who is a known super fan of the 'Love Yourself' singer, to his Instagram after she revealed he slid into her DMs and spoke about something exciting stuff.

Justin Bieber Apologises For Pregnancy Joke Admitting He's Made His Sister Cry With Previous Pranks

Justin Bieber posts Billie Eilish to his Instagram story. Picture: Instagram/@JustinBieber

She previously revealed to ET online that he had private messaged her, sending her a screenshot of a fan message she'd sent to him when she was younger.

She said: "The first thing he sent was a screenshot of a DM I sent him in 2014...you know how when you follow somebody, you can see everything they DM'd you in the past? It, like, it felt good and it felt bad at the same time."

Billie, aged 17, wouldn't spill the tea on what else they spoke about, teasing: "One day you'll find out, but that s**t was crazy" and pretty much everyone is hoping they'll collaborate in the future.

The pair haven't met each other in person yet, with Billie getting her hopes raised when appearing on Ellen the other day, only to be spooked by a Justin lookalike who burst out of a box to make her jump.

Fans get excited a Billie Eilish collab with Justin Bieber could happen. Picture: Twitter

Idk what I'll do if Justin Bieber and Billie Eilish make a song together.

Probably cry, or die 🤷🏻‍♀️ — Serina (@SwaglsMee) March 29, 2019

IF WE GET A JUSTIN AND BILLIE COLLAB I‘M GOING TO DIEEEEE — 𝐚𝐝𝐫𝐢𝐚𝐧𝐚 (@wifeyhails) March 29, 2019

remember when billie saw justin pic.twitter.com/roAS95Q9BP — izzy (@izrnsrdn) March 30, 2019

The 'When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?' singer told ET her obsession with the Biebs started as a when she was 12 and she had 'big a** posters of him plastered all over her walls' and it's clear her passion continues to this day.

> Download Our Brand New App For All The Latest Justin Bieber News