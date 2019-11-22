WATCH: Billie Eilish Reacts To Breaking GRAMMYs History

22 November 2019, 16:16

Billie Eilish speaks of how shocked she was to receive her six GRAMMYs nominations.

Billie Eilish has broken GRAMMYs history, by becoming the youngest person to be nominated for the awards in the four biggest categories.

Speaking to Capital Breakfast, Billie said "The main thing is it's a crazy idea.

Billie Eilish Releasing Kids Clothing Line After Dropping New Song 'Everything I Wanted'

Billie Eilish has broken records with her GRAMMYs nominations
Billie Eilish has broken records with her GRAMMYs nominations. Picture: Getty

"For Record of the Year, that's basically acknowledging the writers and the producers, and the people who created the song," she said.

"Because me and my brother only make our own music, the writers and producers are us - legally they have to say your full name," joked the 17-year-old popstar.

Billie spoke about how surreal it was to hear people announce her by her full name; Billie Eilish Pirate Baird O'Connell.

Both Billie and Lizzo have made history with their GRAMMYs nominations, both of which were put forward for awards in the four biggest categories - including Album of the Year, Song of the Year, Record of the Year and Best New Artist - which has never happened to two artists before.

Sam Smith was recently praised for being nominated in the four categories, in 2015.

Billie Eilish Reveals New 'Mullet' Hairstyle Was An Accident After Hairdresser Burned It

Lizzo topped the nominations, garnering eight, including Best Pop Solo Performance for 'Truth Hurts', Best R&B Performance for 'Exactly How I Feel', Best R&B Performance for 'Jerome' and Best Urban Contemporary Album.

Billie told ET "I still haven't thought about it. I don't think I will be on stage, you know? I think it's so weird when people think they're going to be huge. God, that's so weird. I never in a million years would have thought this sh*t would happen."

> Grab Our App For The Latest Celebrity News And Gossip

