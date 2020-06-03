Billie Eilish Urges Followers To Take 'Meaningful' Action Against Racism: 'Speak Up, Donate, Protest'

3 June 2020, 12:22

Billie Eilish has been using her platform to speak out, and she's encouraged her fans to do the same.
Billie Eilish has been using her platform to speak out, and she's encouraged her fans to do the same. Picture: PA images

Billie Eilish has urged her fans to take 'meaningful' action against racism.

Billie Eilish has been using her platform to encourage her fans to take 'meaningful' action against racism in America.

The death of George Floyd has sparked mass protests all over the world and catapulted the Black Lives Matter movement forward.

Lil Nas X, Lizzo & Kehlani Encourage Fans To 'Be As Loud As Ever' & Use Correct Hashtag On #BlackOutTuesday

Yesterday, millions of people joined in with the #BlackOutTuesday campaign on social media by sharing a black square.

However, Billie has pointed out that the day 'was supposed to be about taking a step back from promoting and posting about yourself' and urged her fans to use their voices to 'amplify the message that systemic inequality will no longer be tolerated'.

Taking to Instagram, she wrote: “Blackout Tuesday was supposed to be about taking a step back from promoting and posting about yourself and instead using your voice to amplify the message that systemic inequality will no longer be tolerated in this country!!! Not posting a black square and silence...... we cannot be silent. Not today. Not any other day.

“We are here to unequivocally say that BLACK LIVES MATTER. And I want to use the platform I have to help take meaningful action that will create meaningful change!!

“Here is a list of organizations that you can donate to!! Some of which i have donated to today. I’m gonna try to donate to as many organizations as possible over the next few weeks and further! And I encourage you to donate whatever you can to these and other organizations in your communities that are working to fight racial and social injustice every day.... even when the hashtags stop.

“I hope you used today to speak up, donate, protest, educate yourself, listen, learn, and call your elected representatives to demand CHANGE IN THIS COUNTRY.

“Gonna be sharing some resources over the next couple days and I ask that everyone take action with me.”

She shared several links which have been pasted below:

Fair Fight

fairfight.com

Equal Justice Initiative

ejj.org

NAACP Legal Defense Fund

naacpldf.org

Color of Change

colorofchange.org

Bail Project

bailproject.org

Campaign Zero

joincampaignzero.org

Black Lives Matter

blacklivesmatter.com

ACLU

aclu.org

> Download Our App For All The Latest News

  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
  1. 1
    Rain On Me artwork
    Rain On Me
    Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande
    itunes
  2. 2
    Breaking Me artwork
    Breaking Me
    Topic, A7S
    itunes
  3. 3
    ROCKSTAR (feat. Roddy Ricch) artwork
    ROCKSTAR (feat. Roddy Ricch)
    DaBaby
    itunes
  4. 4
    Blinding Lights artwork
    Blinding Lights
    The Weeknd
    itunes
  5. 5
    Stuck with U artwork
    Stuck with U
    Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande
    itunes
  6. 6
    Coffee For Your Head (feat. beabadoobee) artwork
    Coffee For Your Head (feat. beabadoobee)
    Powfu
    itunes
  7. 7
    Don't Need Love artwork
    Don't Need Love
    220 KID & GRACEY
    itunes
  8. 8
    ily (i love you baby) (feat. Emilee) artwork
    ily (i love you baby) (feat. Emilee)
    Surf Mesa
    itunes
  9. 9
    This City artwork
    This City
    Sam Fischer
    itunes
  10. 10
    Secrets artwork
    Secrets
    Regard & Raye
    itunes
  11. 11
    Break Up Song artwork
    Break Up Song
    Little Mix
    itunes
  12. 12
    Who's That What's That
    Niko B
    itunes
  13. 13
    Be Kind artwork
    Be Kind
    Marshmello & Halsey
    itunes
  14. 14
    Dance Monkey (James Scott & Luke Hepworth Remix) artwork
    Dance Monkey (James Scott & Luke Hepworth Remix)
    Tones & I
    itunes
  15. 15
    Adore You artwork
    Adore You
    Harry Styles
    itunes
  16. 16
    Dinner Guest (feat. MoStack) artwork
    Dinner Guest (feat. MoStack)
    AJ Tracey
    itunes
  17. 17
    Savage Remix (feat. Beyonce)
    Megan Thee Stallion
    itunes
  18. 18
    Before You Go artwork
    Before You Go
    Lewis Capaldi
    itunes
  19. 19
    Roses (Imanbek Remix) artwork
    Roses (Imanbek Remix)
    SAINt JHN
    itunes
  20. 20
    Rover
    S1mba feat. DTG
    itunes
  21. 21
    Don't Start Now artwork
    Don't Start Now
    Dua Lipa
    itunes
  22. 22
    Go Crazy
    Young Thug, Chris Brown
    itunes
  23. 23
    Flowers (feat. Jaykae)
    Nathan Dawe
    itunes
  24. 24
    Break My Heart artwork
    Break My Heart
    Dua Lipa
    itunes
  25. 25
    Toosie Slide artwork
    Toosie Slide
    Drake
    itunes
  26. 26
    If The World Was Ending artwork
    If The World Was Ending
    JP Saxe feat. Julia Michaels
    itunes
  27. 27
    Physical artwork
    Physical
    Dua Lipa
    itunes
  28. 28
    Watermelon Sugar artwork
    Watermelon Sugar
    Harry Styles
    itunes
  29. 29
    Summer Feelings
    Lennon Stella feat. Charlie Puth
    itunes
  30. 30
    Daisies
    Katy Perry
    itunes
  31. 31
    Lonely artwork
    Lonely
    Joel Corry
    itunes
  32. 32
    Falling artwork
    Falling
    Harry Styles
    itunes
  33. 33
    Mood Ring (By Demand)
    Britney Spears
    itunes
  34. 34
    Midnight (The Hanging Tree) [feat. Jalja]
    HOSH, 1979
    itunes
  35. 35
    I'm Ready
    Sam Smith, Demi Lovato
    itunes
  36. 36
    Tequila artwork
    Tequila
    Jax Jones & Martin Solveig Feat. RAYE
    itunes
  37. 37
    Say So
    Doja Cat
    itunes
  38. 38
    If You're Too Shy (Let Me Know) artwork
    If You're Too Shy (Let Me Know)
    The 1975
    itunes
  39. 39
    In Your Eyes
    The Weeknd
    itunes
  40. 40
    Kings & Queens artwork
    Kings & Queens
    Ava Max
    itunes
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
Visit the site

Hot On Capital

Lea Michele has posted a statement on Instagram.

Lea Michele Statement: Glee Actor Responds To Co-Star Samantha Ware’s Shock Racist Claims

News

Harry Styles protests for Black Lives Matter in LA

Harry Styles Joins Black Lives Matter Protests In LA & 'Donates Thousands To Bail Fund'

Harry Styles

Celebrities are joining the protests against George Floyd's death

Celebrities Participating In The Black Lives Matter Protests – Including Harry Styles, J Cole, And Kehlani

News

Zayn Malik has expressed his outrage following the killing of George Floyd

Zayn Malik ‘Deeply Saddened’ By George Floyd Killing As He Shares Statement Supporting Black Lives Matter

Zayn Malik

Emma Watson criticised for not doing enough as an activist during Black Lives Matter protests

Why Emma Watson Received Blackout Tuesday Backlash & How She Handled It

News