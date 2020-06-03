Billie Eilish Urges Followers To Take 'Meaningful' Action Against Racism: 'Speak Up, Donate, Protest'

Billie Eilish has been using her platform to speak out, and she's encouraged her fans to do the same. Picture: PA images

Billie Eilish has urged her fans to take 'meaningful' action against racism.

Billie Eilish has been using her platform to encourage her fans to take 'meaningful' action against racism in America.

The death of George Floyd has sparked mass protests all over the world and catapulted the Black Lives Matter movement forward.

Yesterday, millions of people joined in with the #BlackOutTuesday campaign on social media by sharing a black square.

However, Billie has pointed out that the day 'was supposed to be about taking a step back from promoting and posting about yourself' and urged her fans to use their voices to 'amplify the message that systemic inequality will no longer be tolerated'.

Taking to Instagram, she wrote: “Blackout Tuesday was supposed to be about taking a step back from promoting and posting about yourself and instead using your voice to amplify the message that systemic inequality will no longer be tolerated in this country!!! Not posting a black square and silence...... we cannot be silent. Not today. Not any other day.

“We are here to unequivocally say that BLACK LIVES MATTER. And I want to use the platform I have to help take meaningful action that will create meaningful change!!

“Here is a list of organizations that you can donate to!! Some of which i have donated to today. I’m gonna try to donate to as many organizations as possible over the next few weeks and further! And I encourage you to donate whatever you can to these and other organizations in your communities that are working to fight racial and social injustice every day.... even when the hashtags stop.

“I hope you used today to speak up, donate, protest, educate yourself, listen, learn, and call your elected representatives to demand CHANGE IN THIS COUNTRY.

“Gonna be sharing some resources over the next couple days and I ask that everyone take action with me.”

She shared several links which have been pasted below:

Fair Fight

fairfight.com

Equal Justice Initiative

ejj.org

NAACP Legal Defense Fund

naacpldf.org

Color of Change

colorofchange.org

Bail Project

bailproject.org

Campaign Zero

joincampaignzero.org

Black Lives Matter

blacklivesmatter.com

ACLU

aclu.org

