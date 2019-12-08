WATCH: AJ Tracey Responds To Being Left On Read

8 December 2019, 19:21

'Ladbroke Grove' rapper tells Capital about being left on 'read' and bonding with Drake.

Jimmy Hill got to have a chat with none other than AJ Tracey backstage at the Jingle Bell Ball. The 'Psych out!' artist admitted to Capital that even the best rappers out there get ghosted.

We heard that recently he'd been bonding with none other than Drake and Jimmy was keen to get all the details on this new found friendship. It turns they bonded over being left on read... yes... even they get their texts ignored.

A-Z Of Every Iconic Performance From The 2019 Jingle Bell Ball

“We can just relate, you know, when you send that message, you shoot your shot and they just ignore it.” joked AJ Tracey when asked about the situation. “The double blue tick of death.”

The rapper then went on to say it becomes even more awkward when you run into your 'ghostee' in person.

“Worse when you see them in person cause it’s like… it’s me.”

They didn't stay worrying about rejection for long as Jimmy challenged AJ Tracey to prove he is a #CapitalJBB baller.

Jimmy asked the London based artist to roast him in a PG Beef challenge.

“I dislike your jacket because it’s seasonally appropriate.” AJ fired with Jimmy's response to the roast hitting AJ Tracey where it hurt. His favourite sports team...

“That is not PG, that hurt a lot! I'm burnt!"

25 year old British rapper, AJ Tracey to make his Jingle Bell Ball debut on Sunday, 8 December 2019.

>Make sure to download our app to experience AJ Tracey's performance at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball.

