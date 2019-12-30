Aitch Teases Winter Love Island Appearance With Hilarious Instagram Snap

Aitch has teased fans over Love Island 2020. Picture: Instagram/PA

Taste singer has everyone talking about him going on Love Island again as he posts mock shirtless photo on Instagram.

Aitch has been teasing his Instagram fans that he’s going on Winter Love Island. Well, sort of.

After previously admitting to Capital FM during an interview he didn’t “have the body” for the ITV show before, the Taste singer has done some editing and revealed his Love Island promo pic.

Stealing the body of the famous Dr Alex from 2018, Aitch popped his head on top of the shirtless body and joked he could be entering the Cape Town villa in January 2020.

The 20-year-old captioned the hilarious snap: “2020 Vision brb…”

And of course, it got all his followers either laughing with him or asking if he was indeed, going on Love Island 2020.

Speaking to us earlier this month, Aitch admitted he had previously been asked to do the show as well as having some admirers in the form of recent Love Islanders.

He told us: “I got asked to go on Love Island. No word of a lie.

Winter Love Island will be returning to our screens in January 2020. Picture: ITV

“Obviously it would have been funny; I did think about it. It was a 'no' straight away, but it would have been very funny.”

Aitch didn’t reveal his Love Island love interest though as he didn't want to out them publicly.