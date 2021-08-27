Capital Up Close Presents Years & Years with Barclaycard - Radio T&Cs

Years & Years T&Cs. Picture: Capital

RADIO TERMS & CONDITIONS

Capital Up Close Presents Years & Years with Barclaycard Promotion on Capital, July and August 2021 – Specific Rules

1. The Capital Up Close Presents Mabel with Barclaycard promotion (‘Promotion’) is organised by Global (as defined in the General Terms and Conditions). The Promotion will run from Saturday 31st July to Sunday 8th August 2021 on the Capital Network. Global is the Promoter. The ‘Promotion Partner’ mentioned in these Specific Rules is Barclaycard.

2. IMPORTANT: The Promotion is subject to these Specific Rules and the General Terms and Conditions which are available here. Entry into the Promotion constitutes acceptance of these Specific Rules and the General Terms and Conditions.

Details Of The Promotion:

3. To enter the Promotion, you must listen out on-air and text in with the answer to a question, as directed on-air by the presenter(s).

4. Between Saturday 31st July – Sunday 1st August and Saturday 7th August - Sunday 8th August, Promotion rounds will take place between 09:00 – 19:00.

5. Between Monday 2nd August – Friday 6th August, Promotion rounds will take place in Capital Breakfast (06:00 – 10:00).

6. Between Monday 2nd August – Thursday 5th August, Promotion rounds will take place in The Capital Evening Show (19:00 – 22:00).

7. When prompted by the presenter on air, you must send a text message starting with the keyword given out on air and your answer to the question to 83958 (the “Text Message Line”).

8. The opening and closing times of the Text Message Line for each round of the Promotion will be given out on air. Entries received before or after this time will not be included in the Promotion but may still be charged.

9. We are not responsible for any latency experienced by your mobile phone network, which may delay the delivery of text messages to and/or from us.

10. Text messages will be charged at standard network rates. Standard rate text messages to promotion shortcodes are not normally included in ‘inclusive’ packages and may be charged. If entry is made by text message, be sure to use the correct shortcode. In all cases, please check with your service provider for more details and charges. If you are not the bill payer, you must obtain the bill payer’s permission before entering.

11. Within one hour of the closing time of the Promotion, all eligible entries will be entered into a draw. One correct entry will be selected at random and the entrant will be contacted by one of our representatives via telephone on the number on which you entered. If the entry is ineligible, we reserve the right to select another entrant to participate in the Promotion or withdraw the prize and select another entrant, as applicable.



12. If you are this entrant, you may be asked to have a call with a presenter. That call will either be broadcast live or pre-recorded for future broadcast. You must answer your telephone when we contact you. Someone else cannot answer the phone, participate or accept a prize on your behalf. If: (i) you fail to answer the phone; (ii) someone else answers the phone; (iii) the call goes to voicemail; (iv) the call becomes disconnected; (v) you are not (or do not seem to us to be) in a position to safely and/or lawfully take or remain on the call (for example, if you are or seem to be driving); or (vi) you are not audible or intelligible or we are not able to conduct a conversation with you in a manner that is suitable for broadcast for any reason beyond our control (including, but not limited to: low/no signal on your device, a call is dropped by any network, you are travelling, there is too much background noise or feedback, etc.); before or during the Promotion, you may be disqualified and we reserve the right to select another entrant to participate in the Promotion or withdraw the prize and select another winner, as applicable. If you have complied with all applicable terms and conditions, and if you are successful (including correctly answering any questions and/or successfully completing any tasks, as applicable) then you will be declared the winner of the Promotion.

13. We and our Promotion Partner may publish and publicise your name, and your nearest geographical location (for example, your nearest city, town or county), and we may refer to your association with the Promotion and the Event, in any and all media, worldwide, in perpetuity, for publicity and PR purposes solely in connection with the Promotion.

14. In relation to winners (and runners up if applicable), you understand that we and our Promotion Partner may: (i) interview you and your guest(s)/travel companion(s) which we may film, photograph and/or record and; (ii) film, photograph and/or record, you and your guest(s)/travel companion(s) in connection with the Promotion, either by telephone or in person, and we may use such films, recordings and/or photographs for publicity and PR purposes in any and all media, worldwide, as often and for as long as we consider appropriate or desirable, in connection with the Promotion. We may also publish your and your guest(s)/travel companion(s) name, image, social media handle and/or profile picture.

Eligibility:

15. The Promotion is only open to residents of the UK aged 18 and over, and who are based in the UK at the time of entry.

16. Entry is restricted to one entry per person; duplicate entries will be excluded from the Promotion.

Prize:

17. One winning entrant for each Promotion round will receive a prize package which consists of:

18. 2 x general access tickets to Capital Up Close Presents Mabel with Barclaycard at Under the Bridge, Chelsea on Thursday 12th August 2021 (the “Event”) 19. £500 spending money

Prize T&Cs:

20. By attending the Event you and your guest agree to abide by the Event Terms & Conditions which can be found at Capitalfm.com, the entry requirements and the venue rules. 21. Any other costs and expenses which are not specifically included in the prize description are excluded and will be the sole responsibility of the winner. By way of example, without limitation, food and beverages and travel expenses are not included within the prize.

22. You must attend the Event in order to be eligible to receive the prize money; the prize money will not be awarded independently of the Event. On confirmation of your attendance via our Global Guestlist team at the venue, we will transfer the prize money to your bank account within 48 hours post the event, but are not responsible for any delays.

23. You must provide all necessary details via the method directed within 14 days after the original request to do so otherwise the prize will be forfeited in our discretion.

24. The prize is non-transferable and non-refundable, and dates are not changeable.

25. We reserve the right to substitute the prize with another prize of equal or greater value at our absolute discretion.

26. We are registered with the Phone-paid Services Authority (“PSA”): registration number ORG832-96388-41101. For all enquiries in connection with the Promotion please contact our customer support team at https://global.com/contact/.

27. Entrants acknowledge and agree that in addition to the provisions set out in clause 12 in the General Competition Terms & Conditions relating to fulfilment of prizes, our ability to fulfil a prize, or perform any of our obligations under the General Competition Terms and Conditions or these Specific Rules (together, the “Competition Terms and Conditions”) could be affected by an actual or threatened epidemic, pandemic, disease or quarantine and/or any corresponding governmental action, guidance and/or ruling (including but not limited to any Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office guidance) (Covid Measures). If, due to Covid Measures we are unable to fulfil a prize or perform any of our other obligations under the Competition Terms and Conditions, then we shall not be in breach of the Competition Terms and Conditions. In these circumstances, we will try and mitigate the effects of the Covid Measures by varying or swapping the prize in accordance with the provisions at Clause 12.

Data Protection:

28. Your personal data, and the personal data of any guest(s)/travel companion(s) that you or they provide to us, will be collected and processed by us, our licensees (including Communicorp UK Limited and Quidem Limited), our Promotion Partner, as well as the prize providers, and if applicable, our service providers, network operators and suppliers in order to administer and fulfil the Promotion. Your personal data may also be disclosed to the Phone-paid Services Authority, Ofcom and/or the Advertising Standards Authority at their reasonable request for regulatory purposes, for example, in order to prevent, investigate and detect crime, fraud or anti-social behaviour and comply with law enforcement agencies and applicable advertising codes.



29. We may hold your personal data for a period of 2 years in order to comply with our regulatory obligations.



30. You may be asked if you want to opt-in to marketing from us or our Promotion Partners when you enter a Promotion. If you choose to opt-in, we and/or our Promotion Partners (as applicable) will use your personal data for marketing purposes (see our Privacy Policy for more details). You can opt out at any time.

31. We, the Promotion Partners and the prize providers may transfer and process personal data outside of the EEA and UK for the purposes of administering the Promotion.

32. By entering a Promotion, you acknowledge that any personal data provided by you in connection with the Promotion will be processed as set out above and in accordance with our Privacy Policy, which sets out full details of how we process personal data and how you can exercise your rights as a data subject. Please ensure you have read and understood our Privacy Policy before entering any Promotion.

33. You may request the removal of your personal details from our database by contacting privacy@global.com. If you request that your personal details be removed prior to the conclusion of a Promotion, you will forfeit your right to enter the Promotion and/or claim any prize and we reserve the right to select another entrant to participate in the Promotion or withdraw the prize and select another winner, as applicable. If you are required to submit a guest(s)/travel companion(s) personal data to enter a Promotion, you must ensure that your guest(s)/travel companion(s) have given you consent to provide us with their personal data.