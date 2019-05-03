Capital Breakfast Podcast Summertime Ball Competition

STB Podcast Terms and Conditions. Picture: Capital

Full terms and conditions.

‘Capital Breakfast Podcast Summertime Ball Competition’ – win your way into Capital’s Summertime Ball 2019.

Rules:

1. The following rules (“Specific Rules”) together with the general Competition Terms and Conditions (which can be found at www.capitalfm.com/terms-conditions) (the “Competition Terms and Conditions”) of Global (as defined in the Competition Terms and Conditions) apply to ‘Capital Breakfast Podcast Summertime Ball Competition’ competition (the “Competition") which will run from Friday 3nd May - Wednesday 8th May 2019 on the Capital Breakfast Podcast (the “Radio Station”).

2. Anyone who enters the Competition (an “Entrant”) will be deemed to have read and accepted the Specific Rules and the Competition Terms and Conditions and will be bound by them. Details of the Competition:

3. To enter the Competition an Entrant must send a text message with the Keyword PODCAST to 83958 (the “Text Message Line”). Text messages will be charged at standard network rates.

4. The opening and closing times of the Text Message Line will be given out in the podcast. If an Entrant texts before or after the outlined entry times, they will not be entered but may still be charged. Global Radio is not responsible for any latency experienced by your mobile phone network, which may delay the delivery of your text message to us.

5. Once the text lines have closed, 1 listener will be selected at random from all of the eligible entries and called back to play. A call will be recorded with the winner selected and may be used on the podcast.

6. The Entrants will have to listen for Summertime Baller artist clip specified in the podcast by the presenter(s) and send the minute in which the clip was played in the podcast. An Entrant with the correct minute will be picked at random & win the tickets.

7. Entrant selected will be required to talk to the presenter(s) and the conversation may be recorded and played on the podcast. If the caller fails to answer a return call from Global, is driving at the time of the call and is unable to pull over, cannot continue the call for any reason or the phone line is not of a suitable quality for broadcast (at the discretion of the producer) the call may be terminated and another Entrant selected at random.



Eligibility:

9. All Entrants must be aged 18 or over.

10. ID will be required for entry into the event.

11. Entry is restricted to 1 entry per person per round; any additional entries will be excluded from the Competition. We strongly advise against excessive use.

Prize:

12. On episode 2 of ‘Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp: The Podcast’ the Prize is a pair of standard general admission tickets to Capital’s Summertime Ball on Saturday, 8th June 2019.

Specific prize terms:

13. The prize is non-transferable and must be used by the registered prize winner.



14. No under 2s are permitted into the Stadium for concerts. We advise that guests aged 5 and under do not attend due to suitability and safety concerns. Children under 12 are not permitted in standing areas, which includes the pitch. Children under 14 must be accompanied by an adult aged 18 or over who is responsible for them at all times – proof of ID must be provided on request at the admission gate.

15. Travel, accommodation and insurance are not included in the prize.

16. These tickets have no cash value and no cash alternative is available.

17. Winners and their guests must follow any reasonable instructions given by the Stadium including those regarding matters of health and safety.

18. Winners must comply with all lawful instructions and terms and conditions, including health and safety requirements and instructions, of the Promoter and Prize Provider.

19. Winners must respect the venue entry policy.

20. By being present at the Event you consent to being filmed and/or recorded. You also agree not to assert any moral (or similar) rights and give all necessary consents under the Copyright Designs and Patents Act 1988 (as amended) and all other applicable legislation in respect of any film and/or recordings. Please note that BAL is entitled to make full use of any film and/or recording in all current and future media worldwide without any liability or payment to you, including permitting others to do the same.

21. The Winner will be bound by any third party terms and conditions applicable to the Prize, including, without limitation, the ticket terms and conditions https://www.capitalfm.com/terms-conditions/capital-summertime-ball-2019-ticket/ and venue rules.

22. If a ticket is declared void or if a ticket holder is refused admission to or removed from the event because of a breach of these Terms and Conditions or of the Venue Terms and Conditions, no money shall be refunded to the ticket holder.

23. All persons who wish to gain access to the Event must have a valid ticket.

24. Neither the ticket holder nor any other person is entitled to assign, donate, transfer or otherwise dispose of any rights arising from the ticket, or the ticket itself, to any third party, including, without limitation, if the transferee does or intends to: (a) sell, resell, expose, offer or make available for sale, auction, donate or otherwise dispose of ticket(s) in any manner or place whatsoever, including, without limitation, online via an online auction website; and/or (b) transfer or use such rights or a ticket as part of or for any unauthorised: (i) advertising, sales or promotional purposes; (ii) premium give-away, competition, prize draw or sweepstake; or (iii) hospitality or travel package.

25. Winners will need to bring Photo Identification in case they are required to prove their identity.

26. In the event of a conflict between the Conditions and the Venue Conditions, the Conditions shall prevail. SP: Global Radio Services Ltd, 30 WC2H 7LA. If you are having problems using our text entry service please have a look at our FAQs or alternatively contact our customer helpline on 03333 212196.

CAPITAL’S SUMMERTIME BALL ‘19 TICKET TERMS & CONDITIONS These Conditions are issued on behalf of Global Radio Services Limited (the Promoter, we, us, our) for Capital’s Summertime Ball (the Event) at Wembley Stadium, London (the Stadium) and should be read in conjunction with the Stadium Ground Regulations (displayed at the Stadium and at www.wembleystadium.com) and the conditions of the Official Ticket Agent(s). Any person who purchases, possesses, uses or attempts to use any Ticket shall be deemed to have accepted and agreed to comply with these Conditions.

Ticket Purchase

1. No admission to the Stadium is permitted without a valid Ticket. Check your Ticket carefully and inform us immediately of any inaccuracies as mistakes cannot be rectified. Be careful not to lose or damage your Ticket as duplicates will not be automatically issued. No re-admission. Retain your Ticket at all times during the Event.

2. Everyone in attendance (whether adult or child) must have a Ticket. No under 2s are permitted into the Stadium for concerts. We advise that guests aged 5 and under do not attend due to suitability and safety concerns. Children under 12 are not permitted in standing areas which includes the pitch. Children under 14 must be accompanied by an adult aged 18 or over who is responsible for them at all times – proof of ID must be provided on request at the admission gate.

Stadium Entry & Requirements

3. Ticket Holders must comply with all relevant statutes, safety announcements, rules and regulations (including, without limitation, the Stadium Ground Regulations and the regulations of any licensing authority) while in the Stadium.

4. Ticket Holders are only permitted to bring 1 x small bag per person into the Stadium (being, standard A4 size: (h) 297mm x (w) 210mm x (d) 210mm).

5. Ticket Holders must not bring into (or use within) the Stadium any prohibited items, including but not limited to (i) dangerous or hazardous items, weapons, bottles, or any article which may be used as a weapon or a missile, may compromise public safety and/or may pose a hazard or nuisance to any other person or (ii) any sponsorship, promotional or marketing material, nor may you offer (either free or for sale by any person) any goods (including literature) of any nature. Prohibited items may be confiscated. STRICTLY NO ILLEGAL SUBSTANCES WILL BE PERMITTED. A full list of prohibited items can be seen at www.wembleystadium.com.

6. No alcohol is permitted to be brought into the Stadium. Smoking in any part of the Stadium (including the pitch) is prohibited by law.

7. In the interests of public safety, Ticket Holders are requested not to stand in reserved seated areas during the Event.

8. The Event takes place outdoors. Ticket Holders are advised to wear appropriate clothing and footwear and protection against potential inclement weather.

9. Ticket Holders may be requested to submit to a body check/scan and/or search of his/her possessions. Any refusal by the Ticket Holder may result in refusal of admission or eviction from the Stadium without refund or compensation. Ticket Holders may be refused entry or ejected, without refund or compensation, for behaviour likely to cause damage, injury, nuisance or annoyance or for failure to comply with these Conditions and/or any requests of WNSL for reasons of public safety.

10. Crowd surfing and moshing are strictly prohibited.

11. Animals, with the exception of assistance dogs, are not permitted in the Stadium or the performance area. Ticket Holders are requested to contact WNSL in advance for further information in this regard.

12. Please consider the neighbours and leave the Stadium site quietly.

Refunds and Cancellation

13. Tickets are sold subject to our right to alter or vary the published Event programme which may result in changes to the performance line-up, playing times or any other aspect of the Event. We will not be liable for any change of a published start time or change to the artist(s) scheduled to perform. No scheduled acts may be considered as headline acts regardless of their relative fame or prominence in the billing and so cancellation by an artist or performer will not entitle you to a refund.

14. If the Event is postponed before it has started and is rescheduled to another date, the Ticket Holder may elect to either (a) use the existing Ticket for the rescheduled date (with seating of an equivalent value) or (b) apply for a refund pursuant to paragraph 14.

15. We shall only be required to refund the original Ticket Purchaser (on application by the original Ticket Purchaser accompanied by proof of purchase) with the face value of the relevant Ticket (together with the booking fee and delivery charges) if: (a) the Event is cancelled before it has started; (b) the Ticket is for an Event which is postponed before the Event has started and is rescheduled to another date which the Ticket Holder is unable to attend; (c) the Ticket Purchaser is otherwise entitled to a refund under applicable law. We shall not be required to issue a refund in relation to any Ticket which we reasonably believe has been the subject of a sale, transfer or disposal in breach of paragraphs 16, 17 or 18 of these Conditions. Ticket Use and Prohibition on Transfer

16. Save as set out in paragraph 16 below, once purchased from the Promoter, Tickets are strictly non-transferable and must not be sold or offered, exposed or made available for sale, or transferred or otherwise disposed of. We reserve the right to cancel without refund any Tickets issued to a Ticket Holder whom we believe plans to offer a Ticket for resale otherwise than in accordance with these Conditions.

17. If more than one Ticket is issued to a Ticket Purchaser, the Ticket Purchaser must retain one Ticket for his/her personal use. Any remaining Tickets may only be used by a natural person who is known to the Ticket Purchaser personally (and who did not become known to the Ticket Purchaser through the sale, transfer or disposal of the Ticket) and who is intended to accompany the Ticket Purchaser to the Event and subject to the following conditions: (a) the sale, transfer or disposal of any such Tickets must not be for a value greater than the face value of the Ticket; (b) the Ticket must not be offered publicly (including on any website) whether for sale, as a gift or donation or any other means of transfer; and (c) the sale, transfer or disposal must be made strictly subject to these Conditions (and the transferee’s acceptance thereof) which shall be binding upon the transferee in full as if the transferee was the Ticket Purchaser, save only that such transferee shall have no right to transfer the Ticket under this paragraph 16 nor any right to a refund under paragraph 14.

18. Notwithstanding paragraph 16 above, it is an essential condition of the issuance of each and every Ticket and the right of admission to the Stadium that, the Ticket must not be: (a) transferred, used or otherwise disposed of in the course of any business or for the purpose of facilitating a third party’s business; (b) transferred, used or otherwise disposed of in relation to any promotional or commercial purpose (including any competition, advertising, promotion, auction or as a prize in any competition or sweepstake) or to enhance the demand for any other goods or services; or (c) transferred or otherwise disposed of to any person who agrees to buy any good(s) or service(s) in return for the Ticket; and/or (d) combined with any other good(s) or service(s) (including as part of any hospitality, accommodation or travel package or service), in each case without our prior written approval.

19. Any Ticket offered for sale, sold, transferred and or disposed of in breach of paragraphs 15, 16 or 17 of these Conditions may be cancelled and any person seeking to use the Ticket may be refused admission to or be evicted from the Stadium without refund or compensation and may also be liable to legal action, even if the Ticket Holder did not have prior notice of these Conditions or the breach thereof.

Media & Recordings

20. Each Ticket Holder attending the Event acknowledges that while filming, recording and/or photographing the Event, the Promoter might focus on individual member(s) of the audience at the Event. Ticket Holders give their unconditional and irrevocable consent to the use, free of charge, of their voice and actual or simulated likeness in connection with the production, transmission, promotion and/or other exploitation of any film or sound recording or photograph of the Event (and/or any element of such film or sound recording or photograph) in any and all media throughout the world.

21. CCTV and film cameras may be present at the Stadium for the prevention of crime.

22. Ticket Holders must not bring into (or use within) the Stadium any equipment which is capable of recording or transmitting (by digital or other means) any audio, visual or audio-visual material or any information or data in relation to the Event or any aspect of it, except for mobile phones and small cameras used for personal and private purposes only. Unauthorised photography or use of recording equipment is prohibited. Ticket Holders assign the future copyright in any photographs, films or recordings that they make at the Stadium in breach of this prohibition to the Promoter.

General

23. Warning– Prolonged exposure to loud music can cause damage to your hearing. We strongly recommend that all minors wear ear defenders and all attendees take any precautions they deem necessary.

24. The Stadium operate a Challenge 25 policy, so please bring proof of ID to show you are over 18 in order to purchase alcohol.

25. We take the needs of Ticket Holders who are disabled or have other access requirements very seriously and actively encourage people of all abilities to attend the Event. If you have access requirements, you must specify such requirements and/or adjustments at the point of purchase.

26. Should you experience any problems while in the Stadium, please contact the nearest steward as every effort can be made to resolve the issue prior to, or during the Event.

27. If you have any complaints about your ability to view any of the performances or the sound reproduction, please inform one of our representatives at the Event as it is harder to deal with such complaints after the Event.

28. Nothing in these Conditions seeks to exclude our liability or that of WNSL for death or personal injury caused by its negligence, fraud or other type of liability which cannot be excluded or limited by law. Subject to the foregoing, neither we nor the Official Ticketing Agent(s) shall have any liability to a Ticket Holder beyond the face value of the Ticket (plus booking fee and delivery charges). Neither we nor the Official Ticketing Agent(s) shall be responsible for any indirect losses or damages including, but not limited to, loss of enjoyment, goodwill and/or travel or accommodation expenses. The Ticket Holder is responsible for his/her own personal property brought into the Stadium.

29. In the event that any provision of these Conditions is declared void, ineffective or unenforceable, that provision shall be severed to the extent necessary and the remainder of these Conditions shall remain in effect as if such provision had not been included and the validity and the remaining Conditions shall not be impaired.

30. Any person (other than us, the Official Ticketing Agent, WNSL) not party to these Conditions shall have no rights under the Contracts (Rights of Third Parties) Act 1999.

31. These Conditions shall be governed by and interpreted in accordance with English law, and you submit to the exclusive jurisdiction of the English courts.

32. When used in these Conditions, the following capitalised terms shall have the following meanings: Conditions means these terms and conditions and the Stadium Ground Regulations which are incorporated into these Conditions by reference, together with any amendments or updates to the same issued by or on our behalf from time to time; Official Ticketing Agent(s) means our official appointed ticket agent(s) for the Event, being AXS Digital Europe Limited (trading as AXS) and WNSL, each acting as our agent; Ticket Purchaser means the individual who has purchased a Ticket or Tickets through the Event’s Official Ticketing Agent(s); Ticket Holder means any individual possessing, holding or using a Ticket, including (without limitation) the Ticket Purchaser or any person to whom the Ticket was issued or transferred; Ticket means any ticket (whether a hard copy ticket or an e-ticket) evidencing a personal revocable licence from us for an individual to attend the Event and the Stadium in accordance with the details indicated thereon; WNSL means Wembley National Stadium Limited, the owner and/or operator of the Stadium.

WEMBLEY STADIUM IS A PUBLIC TRANSPORT DESTINATION AND YOU ARE ENCOURAGED TO TRAVEL TO THE EVENT BY PUBLIC TRANSPORT. ONLY PRE-ACCREDITED VEHICLES WILL BE GIVEN ACCESS TO THE AREA ON EVENT DAYS. LEVEL 5 HAS A STEEP GRADIENT AND MAY NOT BE SUITABLE FOR SUFFERERS OF VERTIGO. YOU ARE ADVISED TO TAKE CARE. PROMOTER WILL MAKE A DONATION OF £100,000 TO GLOBAL’S MAKE SOME NOISE FROM THE PROCEEDS OF THE EVENT.

