Capital's Cash Call T&Cs - October 2018

Full terms & conditions.

Rules:

1. The following rules (“Specific Rules”) together with the general competition terms and conditions (which can be found at www.capitalfm.com/terms-conditions ) (the “ Competition Terms and Conditions”) of Global (as defined in the Competition Terms and Conditions apply to ‘Capital’s Cash Call’ radio competition (the “Competition") which will run from Monday 1st October - Wednesday 31st October 2018 across the Capital Network (the “Radio Station”).

2. Anyone who enters the Competition (an “Entrant”) will be deemed to have read and accepted the Specific Rules and the Competition Terms and Conditions and will be bound by them.

Details of the Competition:

3. Listeners will be required to identify the ‘Cash Track’ played on Capital as directed on-air by the presenter(s) and text in whilst the song is playing. If successful, the listener must be able to give the presenter the “phrase that pays” which will be given out on air. Certain variations on this phrase may be deemed acceptable at the producer’s discretion to win the prize. The producer’s decision is final.

4. To enter the Competition an Entrant must send a text message with the word ‘CASH’ and their answer to 83958 (the “Text Message Line”). Text messages will be charged at £1.00 plus standard network rates.

5. The opening and closing times of the Text Message Line will be given out on air. If listeners text before or after the song has played, they will not be entered but may still be charged. Global Radio is not responsible for any latency experienced by your mobile phone network, which may delay the delivery of your text message to us.

6. Once the text lines have closed, one winner will be selected at random from all the correct entries and called back. A call will be recorded with the winner and played out on air.

7. All Entrants selected to play on air will be required to talk to the presenter(s) and the conversation may be recorded and played on-air. If the caller fails to answer a return call from Global, is driving at the time of the call and is unable to pull over, cannot continue the call for any reason or the phone line is not of a suitable quality for broadcast (at the discretion of the producer) the call may be terminated and another Entrant selected at random.

8. There will be a maximum of 4 competition rounds per day broadcast across the Capital Network. Capital reserves the right to broadcast additional competition rounds when required. Competition rounds will be announced in advance by the presenter(s) on air. Capital reserves the right to take the game off air at times when programming output requires it.

9. When you enter the competition, you will receive a text message that invites you to take part in our 3-for-2 offer, whereby if you enter a second time within the same competition round, you will receive an additional entry into that competition round at no extra cost. The additional entry will be automatically included once you enter for the second time and you will not need to text again to claim this.



10. In addition to each individual round, an additional draw will take place once the competition is finished on Wednesday 31st October 2018. The additional draw will include all valid entries from each of the individual competition rounds which have taken place during Capital’s Cash Call between Monday 1st October and Wednesday 31st October 2018. This will include previous competition round winners. One winner will be selected at random and will be the “£10k Cash Call winner” of Capital’s Cash Call. The prize for this is £10,000.

11. The £10k Cash Call winner will be required to talk to the presenter(s) and the conversation may be recorded and played on-air. If the caller fails to answer a call from Global, is driving at the time of the call and is unable to pull over, cannot continue the call for any reason or the phone line is not of a suitable quality for broadcast (at the discretion of the producer) the call may be terminated and another ultimate winner will be selected at random.

Eligibility:

12. All entrants must be aged 18 or over.

13. Multiple entries are permitted up to a maximum of 2 paid entries per round; any additional entries (excluding the free entry outlined in point 9) above this limit will be excluded from the Competition. We strongly advise against excessive use. 14. For the avoidance of doubt, multiple entries will be included in the ultimate prize draw up to the permitted maximum of three per round.

Prize:

14. The prize is cash in multiples of £200. The total amount of cash is determined by the number of songs played from the setup of the competition up to and including the ‘Cash Track’. Each song is worth £200. (For example, and the avoidance of doubt: if the ‘Cash Track’ is the 4th song played after the competition set-up, the prize will be £800.)

14b. On Friday 19th October 2018, the prize is cash in multiples of £500. The total amount of cash is determined by the number of songs played from the setup of the competition up to and including the “Cash Track”. Each song is worth £500. (For example, and the avoidance of doubt: if the “Cash Track” is the 4th song played after the competition set-up, the prize will be £2000.)

15. The “£10k Cash Call” winner’s prize is £10,000 which will be paid by cheque or bank transfer to the winners’ account.

16. We will endeavor to transfer the prize money to the winner’s bank account within 28 days. This is subject to the winner’s individual bank’s ability to process payment. Each winner will be required to supply the appropriate bank details in writing (via e-Mail) in order for us to process the transfer. In the event that this cannot be fulfilled, the prize money will be paid via cheque, the process for which could also take up to 28 days.

17. Global reserves the right to substitute the prize with another prize at its absolute discretion.

18. Each individual round cash prize must be won by a separate entrant, but individual round winners will be entered into the £10k Cash Call draw 19. Prize is non transferrable and no alternative is available SP: Global Radio Services Ltd, 30 WC2H 7LA. If you are having problems using our text entry service please have a look at our FAOs or alternatively contact our customer helpline on 03333 212196.






