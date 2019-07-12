Danny Dyer Gets Pranked In Capital Breakfast With Roman Kemp: The Podcast

Danny Dyer and Lil Nas X on Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp: The Podcast this week. Picture: Getty Images

Listen to Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp: The Podcast

Danny Dyer receives a call from the 'council' and 'Old Town Road' star Lil Nas X swings by for a chat in the latest episode of Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp: The Podcast!

In one of his most ambitious Don't Hang Up calls to date, Roman Kemp phoned up Britain's biggest hardman - actual Danny Dyer - pretending to be from the local council.

It's safe to say, Danny wasn't too impressed with being told he was going to have to cough up a load of cash for a skip on his driveway!

This week, Ro, Vick and Sonny also catch up with the guy behind one of 2019's biggest hits - 'Old Town Road' superstar Lil Nas X - and Bebe Rexha takes on Out Quick Vick, a.k.a the toughest game around on the radio.

Plus, Keith Lemon and Paddy McGuinness get very honest chatting about the weirdest thing they've ever cried about. Warning: it does get a little bit naughty in this part so best to listen to this part first before you let your kids hear it.