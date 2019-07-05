Love Island Hero Kem Cetinay Joins The Brekkie Trio On Capital Breakfast With Roman Kemp: The Podcast

Kem Cetinay in the Capital studio. Picture: Capital

The Capital Breakfast trio are back! With guests Brian Cox and Kem Cetinay, you won't want to miss this episode.

When you've got Brian Cox, one of the smartest people on the planet grace you with his presence, there's not doubt you'll have to be ready with some deep questions... or just ask him his opinion on Love Island of course.

Love Island and Soccer Aid hero Kem Cetinay joins the Capital Breakfast trio for game of 'Out Quick Vick' and it got intense. Plus, 'Don't Hang Up' returns in hilarious fashion.