5 Ways To Get Involved With Pride 2021 At Home

Get involved with Pride this year whether you're out and about or still at home. Picture: Getty

Here are five ways you can get a headstart on celebrating Pride Month from the comfort of your own home.

It's Pride Month - many celebrations are planned for later in the summer but that doesn't mean we can't get a headstart and get involved in the festivities now!

Whilst our routines are starting to get back to normal for some, not all of us are quite ready to resume to life as it was!

Whether you're staying in or headed out, we have some recommendations for how you can stay connected and celebrate Pride Month!

Pride is a time for LGBTQ+ people and allies to celebrate, educate and pay tribute to queer culture and history.

Let's jump into five ways you can get a headstart with the Pride festivities...

Celebrate LGBTQ+ artists with a Pride Playlist

Artists that belong to the LGBTQ+ community have undoubtedly made an indelible mark on the music industry - what better way of celebrating them than curating a playlist of your favourite queer artists and allies!

Here are some tracks about being out and proud that will give you a headstart with your list of gay anthems:

'Montero (Call Me By Your Name)' by Lil Nas X

'Chanel' by Frank Ocean

'Born This Way' Lady Gaga

'Love at First Sight' by Kylie Minogue

Show your appreciation for LGBTQ+ artists with a Pride playlist. Picture: Getty

Stream a virtual Pride event!

Until we can get back to celebrating in person, streaming is the next best thing!

BiFi Festival is a virtual event hosted by BiPride, an organisation dedicated to amplifying voices within the bisexual community and representing the spectrum that is sexuality.

"We believe that people who experience attraction beyond gender deserve to be able to celebrate their identities publicly."

Tune into an online Pride festival to kickstart your LGBTQ+ celebrations. Picture: Getty

"Our community is vibrant and vivid, and people adopt many different labels to identify themselves, or even choose not to use labels at all."

Mark the occasion and host a streaming party, tuning into the discussion panels, performances and DJ sets along with your pals – no matter where they might be!

BiFi Festival will be streaming on Twitch on June 19th from 17:00 - 21:00.

Donate to an LGBTQ+ charity

We may not be able to come out in the masses just yet to march in Pride parades but until then consider giving back to the cause.

There are a plethora of incredible charities out there that support members of the community in so many different ways - finding a cause that is close to your heart is only a few clicks away!

Activism is at the core of Pride's history, therefore if you have the means to do so, supporting organisations that are working to remove barriers for the community would be the perfect way to start a month of celebration.

Consider giving back by donating to LGBTQ+ charities this Pride month. Picture: Getty

Discover LGBTQ+ films and TV

Delve into gay culture and consume some art that represents the queer experience.

You can do so alone, grab your housemates and family or have a video call with loved ones who aren't nearby!

Consider hosting a movie night that features film and TV that represent experiences within the community or include projects that were made by LGBTQ+ individuals.

Here are a few ideas to get you started:

Call Me By Your Name

Brokeback Mountain

Its a Sin

Moonlight

Kick back and watch some LGBTQ+ inspired media. Picture: Getty

Educate yourself on how to be a better ally

What better way to do your bit this month than educating yourself on how you can improve your allyship!

The Guide To Allyship is an open-source starter guide available online to inform you on what we as allies can do to better support and understand our LGBTQ+ counterparts.

Take this opportunity to educate yourself on LGBTQ+ issues. Picture: Getty

From documentaries to podcasts to books - there is no shortage of resources out there to give you a better insight into the gay experience!

Documentaries:

The Death and Life of Marsha P. Johnson

A Secret Love

Books

Boy Erased by Garrard Conley

Rainbow Milk by Paul Mendez

Podcasts

Getting Curious with Jonathan Van Ness

LGBTQ&A

