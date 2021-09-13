4 Ways To Prepare For Uni Before You Even Get To Campus

Here's everything you can do before you even get there! Picture: Getty

Promoted by giffgaff

There are a million and one things to do when you're preparing for university, but did you know you can get a lot done from the comfort of your own home? Here's everything you can do before you even step foot on campus!

Another academic year is on the way!

There is a lot of preparing for your first year of university, but there’s a lot of virtual tasks you can tick off your checklist to alleviate some of the stress.

QUIZ: Answer These 10 Pop Questions And We’ll Tell You What University You Are

Here are all things you can get done before you even step foot into your new uni city!

Plan out your year of study at home! Picture: Getty

Sign up for your modules

Once you actually get to campus it's going to be go, go, go – especially when it comes to your course!

So it's best to make sure you know what your modules are before the term begins. If you’re a returning student then its likely that you will have elective modules to choose from, depending on your degree you may have all compulsory subjects in your first year but you could be lucky enough to have some options!

Either way, read up on your modules beforehand! You can select your choices on your university’s virtual learning hub and make sure you’re all registered for the year ahead.

You’ll be off to a flying start!.

Select your halls of choice online! Picture: Getty

Choose your halls!

Most campuses have a ridiculous amount of student halls to choose from, it can be overwhelming to pick what's best for you.

From low-budget to high-budget, communal spaces to private bathrooms – you need to decide what's best for you!

The sooner you submit your request for the halls of your choice, the more likely it is that you'll get the one you’re after! Most campuses get you to submit first, second and third choices to be safe.

Once you accept an offer of study you’ll get all this info sent to you via email and then its time to send off your choices!

Get socialising before you get there! Picture: Getty

Get to know your course-mates-to-be

Don't worry you can start forming connections before you even arrive on campus!

Most universities have forums, Facebook groups or chatrooms that help you get in contact with your future housemates, coursemates and dorm-mates!

It can be overwhelming being thrown into a whole new environment so having a few familiar faces on that first day will do a world of good.

Get to know you housemates online! Picture: Getty

Get to know your home away from home! Picture: Getty

Research your new town

Campus universities can be big, small and everything in between but either way they can be tricky to navigate.

Learn a little about your new home away from home before you get there, what are the sights? What's the transport like? Maybe have a research into the commute from your student halls to your lecture halls!

It's probably worth downloading some apps to help you get around your new town and don't forget to sign up for discounted travel cards for students!

If you're about to start your exciting uni journey and want to stay connected to family and friends giffgaff can help. To find out more about giffgaff’s ‘Student Goodybag’ SIM only offer, PLUS how to win the ultimate student prize bundle head here.