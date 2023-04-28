How To Listen To Capital Scotland

Fat Brestovci & Tallia Storm on Capital Breakfast Scotland. Picture: Global

There are so many different ways to enjoy listening to Capital Scotland. From DAB to Global Player, here's how to tune in!

Here are all the ways you can listen to Capital Scotland

How to listen To Capital Scotland online

If you are new to the Capital website, click the big red 'Listen' button at the top of every page.

This will then allow you to choose the station based on your location.

Those who are already listening to Capital can change their location by clicking on the ‘change station’ at the top of the page.

It will then take you to Global Player to hear the live stream.

You can even listen back to the last seven days of radio shows from your ultimate faves, as well as using the Replay feature to jump back to the start or pause/rewind live radio.

There’s also much more on Global Player including podcasts and playlists from across our sister stations including Heart, Capital XTRA, Capital Dance, Radio X, LBC, Smooth and Classic FM.

How to listen To Capital Scotland via the Global Player mobile app

Download and install our free Global Player app and you will be asked to share your location.

You can also manually set a location in settings at any time, to do this, click on the settings cog in the top right of the screen, select 'Capital' and then 'Change Station' - once it's set it will be saved for next time.

Once you have chosen your location, you can listen live or catch up on all the shows you missed like Capital Breakfast with Fat Brestovci & Tallia Storm and Capital Scotland Drive with Katy J.

You can also access podcasts, expertly-curated playlists or just catch up on your favourite shows - it's all in one place, wherever you are.

Want to learn more about Global Player and the Global family of brands including Capital Dance, Capital XTRA, Heart, Heart 80s, Heart 70s, Heart 90s, Heart Dance, Radio X, LBC, Smooth and Classic FM? Check it out here.

Download Global Player from the App Store

How To Listen To Capital Scotland On Alexa

Just say 'Alexa, Play Capital Scotland’ to listen live via the Capital Alexa skill.

You can also use the Alexa app to grant location permissions, and it'll automatically find your nearest Capital station.

Want to catch up on the last 7 days of radio for free?

You can listen back to Fat Brestovci & Tallia Storm's Breakfast show using the Global Player skill! Just say "Hey Alexa, ask global player to play Capital Breakfast with Fat Brestovci & Tallia Storm", then sit back & relax!

Capital Scotland On Apple HomePod

Just say 'Hey Siri, Play Capital Scotland.’

Listening to Capital on DAB radio

You can tune in to Capital via DAB in Scotland.

Just retune your DAB Digital Radio if you can't find Capital Scotland.

Digital radios mean interference free listening to live radio stations. There's no hiss, crackle, or pop, no fading, no overlap and it displays the stations by name, so there's no need to remember frequency numbers.

Listening on FM radio

Capital has always been the place for the UK's no.1 hit music station! Find the right FM frequency and make sure you listen to Capital in Scotland.

Scotland

Edinburgh - 105.7

Glasgow - 106.1