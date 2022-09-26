4 Ways To Flip Your Night Out Into A Night In

4 ways to swap your night out for a night in with your friends. Picture: Getty/Alamy

All of the best ways to turn your night out into the cosiest night in with your besties!

The end of summer is near, which means those fun nights out with your friends may not be your go-to way to spend your evenings anymore.

If you have a few more dates in the diary with your pals, but you decide to stay in at the last minute, there are ways you can have the cosiest night in and still have fun!

With so much entertainment within reach on our phones, here are a few ways you can swap those nights out for some cosy - yet super fun - evenings with your besties, all while making the best use of your Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 phone.

Hop in the group chat and invite your friends over

Step one is to always gather your pals over for the ultimate night in.

Drop a message in the group chat and get the whole squad together so you can enjoy all of your cosy antics together - or even better, have a group call about to arrange the plan of action.

Take on a TikTok trend

Once your pals are over, it’s time to get TikTok up on your phones and scroll through your ‘saved’ ones (you already know which dances you’ve been dying to learn!)

Now that the gang is together, it’s time to get those choreography skills on point and learn your dance routines step by step so you can hit record!

Your Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 phone will even allow you to take the most flawless TikToks with its flex mode, which allows you to film hands-free!

Once your TikTok is uploaded, post it alongside some action shots of the process, using your handy cover screen.

Get in your feels with a film

If all other activities fail and you just want the ultimate chill night in, hop on to your fave streaming service and pick a film to match your vibe.

Smoothly scroll through the movie options and if there's a tussle over which trailer to watch, your phone's tough design will keep it protected.

You can binge-watch a whole series through the night, or stream some of those classic rom-coms you’ve been wanting to re-watch for that hit of nostalgia!

Bring the energy for a fun-filled a games night

It wouldn't be a night in without you blowing the dust off of those board games you haven't played since Christmas.

You can keep your brains stimulated with quiz games, or even opt for a few more modern challenges like 'heads up' on your phones, which is made easy with the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 phone thanks to its impressive durability.

After all, games night is always the answer to the ultimate chill night!

The brand-new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4, makes it easier to capture the moment with FlexCam – the hands-free camera tool perfect for selfies and those iconic group photos. Unfold your world and find out more.

