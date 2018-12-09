Zara Larsson Looked Like A Lime Green Dream As She Belted Out Her Hits At The #CapitalJBB!

What a voice... and what an outfit! Zara Larsson never disappoints!

Is there nothing Zara Larsson wasn't blessed with? From her amazing voice to her killer dance moves - and the fact that she's KINDA ridiculously beautiful too - she proved why she's the perfect pop package tonight!

Zara kicked off her set with 'Lush Life' as she rocked a lime green dress with a feather shawl. VERY festive!

Zara promised to 'Never Forget You' - and you'll definitely never forget her or this #CapitalJBB performance!

She showed off her vocals on 'Ain't My Fault' before belting out her hit track 'I Would Like' - what a pro performer!

Zara closed her set with her new song 'Ruin My Life' - complete with a glowing skirt - as the 16,000-strong crowd cheered and screamed for more.

RUIN MY LIFE

Zara looked incredible on the red carpet in a pink frilly spaghetti strap dress:

Zara Larsson on the red carpet. Picture: PA

Ahead of her turn on the stage, Zara revealed the surprising Christmas tradition she has with her boyfriend when she stopped by our backstage studio...

Zara Larsson – Jingle Bell Ball 2018 Set List

'Lush Life'

'Never Forget You'

'Ain't My Fault'

'Ruin My Life'

'I Would Like'

