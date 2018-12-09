Zara Larsson Looked Like A Lime Green Dream As She Belted Out Her Hits At The #CapitalJBB!

9 December 2018, 20:29

What a voice... and what an outfit! Zara Larsson never disappoints!

Is there nothing Zara Larsson wasn't blessed with? From her amazing voice to her killer dance moves - and the fact that she's KINDA ridiculously beautiful too - she proved why she's the perfect pop package tonight!

Your AAA Pass To All The Backstage Action From The 2018 Jingle Bell Ball

Zara kicked off her set with 'Lush Life' as she rocked a lime green dress with a feather shawl. VERY festive!

Zara promised to 'Never Forget You' - and you'll definitely never forget her or this #CapitalJBB performance!

She showed off her vocals on 'Ain't My Fault' before belting out her hit track 'I Would Like' - what a pro performer!

Zara closed her set with her new song 'Ruin My Life' - complete with a glowing skirt - as the 16,000-strong crowd cheered and screamed for more.

RUIN MY LIFE

Zara looked incredible on the red carpet in a pink frilly spaghetti strap dress:

Zara Larsson on the red carpet at the Jingle Bell Ball 2018
Zara Larsson on the red carpet. Picture: PA

Ahead of her turn on the stage, Zara revealed the surprising Christmas tradition she has with her boyfriend when she stopped by our backstage studio...

Zara Larsson – Jingle Bell Ball 2018 Set List

'Lush Life'

'Never Forget You'

'Ain't My Fault'

'Ruin My Life'

'I Would Like'

> Download Our App For The Latest #CapitalJBB News

Jax Jones brought out Olly Alexander among his special guests.

Jax Jones Raved With Olly Alexander, Mabel & A Flash Mob Of Santas At The Jingle Bell Ball!
