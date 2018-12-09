Zara Larsson – ‘Never Forget You’ (Live At The Jingle Bell Ball 2018)

There is literally no way we could ever forget Zara Larsson after this amazing performance at the #CapitalJBB!

Zara Larsson absolutely nailed this live version of 'Never Forget You' at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Coca-Cola, and we could just watch it over and over.

The platinum-selling hit was one of Zara's biggest hits that she released back in 2015, and it sounded as good on stage at London's O2 as it did the first time we ever heard it.

Zara Larsson on stage. Picture: PA

As a stunning live performer, Zara knows how to get a crowd going and she proved that when she had the 16,000-strong crowd partying from start to finish – what a superstar!

Check out Zara's performance of ‘Never Forget You’ via the video above and relive that #CapitalJBB magic…

Zara Larsson – Jingle Bell Ball 2018 Set List

'Lush Life'

'Never Forget You'

'Ain't My Fault'

'Ruin My Life'

'I Would Like'

Zara Larsson – ‘Never Forget You’ Lyrics

I used to be so happy

But without you here I feel so low

I watched you as you left but I can never seem to let you go

'Cause once upon a time you were my everything

It's clear to see that time hasn't changed a thing

It's buried deep inside me but I feel there's something you should know

I will never forget you

You'll always be by my side

From the day that I met you

I knew that I would love you 'til the day I die

And I will never want much more

And in my heart I will always be sure

I will never forget you

And you will always be by my side 'til the day I die

'Til the day I die ('til the day I die)

'Til the day I die ('til the day I die)

Funny how we both end up here but everything seems alright

I wonder what would happen

If we went back and put up a fight

'Cause once upon a time you were my everything

It's clear to see that time hasn't changed a thing

So what in this world do you think could ever take you off my mind (take you off my mind)

I will never forget you

And you'll always be by my side

From the day that I met you

I knew that I would love you 'til the day I die

And I will never want much more

And in my heart I will always be sure

I will never forget you

And you'll always be by my side 'til the day I die

Feeling it, loving it

Everything that we do

And all along, I knew I had something special with you

But sometimes you just gotta know that these things fall through

But I'm still tired and I can't hide my connection with you

Feeling it, loving it

Everything that we do

And all along, I knew I had something special with you

But sometimes you just gotta know that these things fall through

I can't hide my connection with you

I will never forget you

And you'll always be by my side

From the day that I met you

I knew that I would love you 'til the day I die

And I will never want much more

And in my heart I will always be sure

That I will never forget you

And you'll always be by my side 'til the day I die

'Til the day I die

'Til the day I die

'Til the day I die

'Til the day I die

'Til the day I die

'Til the day I die

You will always be by my side

I will never forget you

I will never, never, never, never, never, never

I will never forget you

'Til the day I die

