Troye Sivan Plays The Weirdest Quiz On The Internet: 'Quizface'

Troye Sivan dropped by to play the first ever game of the strangest quiz that has ever been devised... Capital's 'Quizface'.

Troye Sivan is used to serious interviews about his music, his acting and life... however today the fan-favourite takes on a quiz the likes of which have never been seen.

Ladies and gentlemen, you are invited to watch the inaugural episode of 'Quizface' with Troye Sivan!

> Troye Sivan Just Taught Us All How To Get BFF Ariana Grande’s Attention

Troye Sivan takes on 'Quizface' with jimmy Hill. Picture: Capital

Our very own Jimmy Hill was on hand to see just how knowledgable Troye was on his speciality subject Lithuania's Got Talent seasons 1-3 as well as an extra special higher and lower round.

We think Troye enjoyed it... however we're not sure how quickly he'll be returning to the green screen room with Jimmy any time.

> Download our free app to keep up to date with all your Troye Sivan news!