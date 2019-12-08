Tom Walker Provides All Kinds Of Feels At Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2019

Tom Walker provided all the feels at the #CapitalJBB. Picture: PA Images

Tom Walker's Jingle Bell Ball performance was simply sensational.

Tom Walker's totally unique voice is instantly recognisable, so when he took to The O2 stage to perform a string of his biggest songs, Jingle Bell Ball partygoers had goosebumps.

The pop star belted out 'Just You And I' after a few of his well-known tunes, getting every crowd member swaying along.

'Better Half Of Me' has every single partygoer with their hands in the air 'Just You And I' provides all the feels and Tom Walker can't stop smiling 'Leave A Light On' is as magical performed as you'd expect in front of 16,000

Tom Walker rocked a camo jacket at the #CapitalJBB. Picture: PA Images

Tom Walker was named at British Breakthrough Act at the 2019 BRIT Awards, and he's certainly lived up to pop star expectations thanks to a number of singalong hits.

The Scottish singer-songwriter released his debut studio album, 'What A Time To Be Alive', in March this year and he's continued to soar to the top of the charts.

Set list

- 'Leave A Light On'

- 'Better Half Of Me'

- 'Just You And I'

