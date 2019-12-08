Regard Brings The Party To The #CapitalJBB 2019 With Jay Sean

Regard performed 'Ride It' at the #CapitalJBB. Picture: PA

Regard ignited the party at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball.

Capital's Jingle Bell Ball is the UK's biggest Christmas party thanks to epic dance-along tunes such as Regard's 'Ride It'.

Watch the DJ's JBB19 set here...

Regard surprises The O2 by bringing out Jay Sean

Set list

- 'Ride It'

Regard on the red carpet at Capital's Jingle Bell. Picture: PA Images

Dance and electronic DJ Regard had one of the biggest songs of the summer with ‘Ride It’, making it the perfect party tune at the UK’s biggest Christmas party.

‘Ride It’ is a house remix of Jay Sean’s 2008 hit single. The tune gained popularity after going viral on TikTok where users played it as a backing track as part of a challenge.

