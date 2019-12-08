Regard Brings The Party To The #CapitalJBB 2019 With Jay Sean

On Air Now
8 December 2019, 10:10 | Updated: 8 December 2019, 10:11
Regard ignited the party at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball.
Capital's Jingle Bell Ball is the UK's biggest Christmas party thanks to epic dance-along tunes such as Regard's 'Ride It'.
- 'Ride It'
Dance and electronic DJ Regard had one of the biggest songs of the summer with ‘Ride It’, making it the perfect party tune at the UK’s biggest Christmas party.
‘Ride It’ is a house remix of Jay Sean’s 2008 hit single. The tune gained popularity after going viral on TikTok where users played it as a backing track as part of a challenge.
