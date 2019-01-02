Rak-Su's Myles Stephenson Saved His Girlfriend, Gabby Allen's Life After An Allergic Reaction

Gabby Allen was taken to hospital after having an allergic reaction, but she said that Myles Stephenson saved her.

Love Island's Gabby Allen recently had an allergic reaction to pineapple, while she was on holiday with her boyfriend, Myles Stephenson.

In an Instagram Story, Gabby said that the Rak-Su singer - who recently confessed he loved Gabby - rushed her to the emergency room.

> WATCH: Rak-Su Let Slip Who'd Be First To Go Solo

Gabby Allen shared her dramatic story of her allergic reaction on Instagram. Picture: Instagram

"It wouldn't be a standard Asia trip if you didn't end up in a hospital bed, right?" Gabby said on her Story.

She later shared two photos, one of which saying her pineapple drink caused her tongue to numb and and swell, with her throat closing too.

After, she thanked the 'I Want You To Freak' singer for getting her to the hospital so quickly.

> Grab Our App For The Latest Celebrity News And Gossip!