Niall Horan Was Pictured Shirtless In Mexico Are Fans Are So Here For His Bod

Niall Horan has been snapped shirtless in Mexico. Picture: Instagram

Niall Horan has been working on new music but found time for a little holiday – and fans are totally here for these new shirtless photos.

Niall Horan may have been laying low lately, but new shirtless photos have emerged from his recent holiday in Mexico and they’ve definitely sent some pulses racing.

Niall Horan And Louis Tomlinson Have Been Recording Music In The Same Studio

The former One Direction star was snapped relaxing in Cabo San Lucas in Mexico during a break from his recent studio sessions, getting some much-needed downtime.

Niall Horan was snapped in Cabo San Lucas. Picture: Backgrid

Fans took to Twitter to praise Niall for how good he looked for his ‘normal’ figure:

niall horan really walked out in mexico SHIRTLESS wearing HIS COLOR and he expected us to say nothing? smh pic.twitter.com/iDO1ho5ayA — allison loves niall ☔️⏳ (@heartssniall) February 6, 2019

niall tweeting and posting a selfie and being shirtless in mexico and all of us posting our beautiful pics and feeling confident and a music video for what a time being announced what even is today omg what a great time to be on here — َ (@ohfireaway) February 6, 2019

WHY IS NIALL SHIRTLESS WHERE IS HE OHMYGOS — KIM IS MEETING NIALL TODAY (@kmbrlyhle) February 6, 2019

Holiday Niall is the superior Niall pic.twitter.com/hvtBUnPFTp — 😔👊 (@DoNotThrowKiwis) February 6, 2019

Niall looking like a five course meal in Cabo 🤧 — jj (@flickeringhoran) February 5, 2019

@NiallOfficial are you really in Mexico?

Damn, you are hot af pic.twitter.com/FxLqVllMRs — J A C Q U E L I N E (@jacquelinehv30) February 6, 2019

We’ve been waiting a while for the second album from the 25-year-old pop star, and his recent studio photos show he has been hard at work.

Fans also spotted that Niall had been recording in the same studio as Louis Tomlinson, sparking collaboration rumours between the former One Direction bandmates.

We are already counting down the days until ‘NH2’ drops – but also wishing we were in Cabo with Niall too!

