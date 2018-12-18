Machine Gun Kelly Says Pete Davidson Is Having A “Weird Time” Following Suicide Scare

Machine Gun Kelly and Pete Davidson. Picture: Instagram

The rapper and the Saturday Night Live comedian have struck up a close friendship after filming Big Time Adolescence together this year.

Machine Gun Kelly has given an update on Pete Davidson after flying out to New York to see him following a worrying Instagram post.

Pete Davidson Deletes Instagram After Posting Worrying Message About Not Wanting “To Be On This Earth Anymore”

After Pete posted that he “doesn’t want to be on this earth anymore” over the weekend, MGK immediately jumped on a plane to support his friend and gave a brief update to reporters.

While trying to sign a few autographs and take photos with fans, reporters kept asking MGK how Pete was, and despite being reluctant to talk about his pal, Kells told them, “It’s a weird time for us all right now, man”.

Pete Davidson also starred in MGK's video for 'Loco'. Picture: Instagram

Machine Gun Kelly – real name Colson Baker – and Pete have struck up a firm friendship since filming Big Time Adolescence together, which will premiere at the Sundance Film Festival in January.

The pair are often seen together on social media and Pete has often worm MGK’s EST19XX merch out and about.

Kells wasn’t the only person to turn up to check on Pete, however – his ex-fiancée Ariana Grande also Tweeted that she was outside the SNL studios to see him, but according to TMZ, Pete got security to stop her from coming in.

We hope Pete’s doing OK, but at least he’s got a good mate looking out for him too.

