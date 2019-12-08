Lauv Brought Every Colour Of The Rainbow To The Jingle Bell Ball 2019

Lauv was sporting red hair at the event. Picture: PA

Lauv performed hit songs 'I Like Me Better', 'Lonely' and 'I'm So Tired' at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball.

Lauv has spent the last 12 months racking up billions of streams, collaborating with the likes of Anne-Marie and Troye Sivan and supporting Ed Sheeran on tour. So we were expecting big things from his Jingle Bell Ball set... and he did not disappoint!

The multi-talented songwriter and producer took to the stage to belt out his hit tracks 'I Like Me Better', 'Lonely' and 'I'm So Tired' and had the whole venue singing along with him.

Lauv's dreamy set opened with 'I Like Me Better' 'I'm So Tired' was a huge hit with the crowd

Set List

- I Like Me Better

- Lonely

- I'm So Tired

Before stepping on stage, Lauv stopped off on the red carpet to pose up a storm.

We're gonna need to know where he got those trousers from. Picture: PA

