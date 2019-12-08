WATCH: Joel Corry Takes On Will Manning In a Planking Challenge

Dance chart-topper Joel Corry takes on Capital's Will Manning to win the title of 'Massive Planker'.

Joel Corry may be the DJ behind the dance hit 'Sorry' but he also is pretty good when it comes to all things fitness, so when Jimmy Hill had the chance to chat to him backstage at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball it seemed fitting to give Joel a fitness challenge.

Capital's Will Manning was invited along to join in the fun by taking on Joel in the 'massive planker' challenge to see who could hold a plank the longest.

When the competitors were asked how they were feeling, Joel was ready for the task ahead.

“I’m confident I can last long" Joel told Jimmy with Will's response simply being "planky".

Will tried his best to hold on but simply couldn't beat the fitness expert surrendering his stance to crown Joel the winner.

“Can I please give up now? Nah I’m done.” joked Will.

DJ, fitness expert... is there anything Joel Corry can't do?

It seems we aren't the only ones who are big fans of Joel Corry...

'Just Got Paid' DJ Sigala met Joel backstage at The O2 London and they snapped a pic together to mark the occasion.

Collaboration please guys!

Joel Corry will make his Jingle Bell Ball debut on Sunday, 8 December 2019. You don't want to miss it!

