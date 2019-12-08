Joel Corry's Jingle Bell Ball Set Re-Ignites The Party At The O2

Joel Corry was having so much fun at the #JBB. Picture: PA

Joel Corry was as excited as the Jingle Bell Ball crowd when he took to The O2 stage.

Joel Corry made it very clear he was super excited ahead of his Capital Jingle Bell Ball debut, and it totally showed when he took to the stage for his summer smash 'Sorry'.

The former Geordie Shore king posted a photo of himself on stage during his soundcheck, branding it a 'pinch-me moment' before bringing an incredible energy to The O2 for his set.

Joel Corry had as much fun as the Ball-goers with 'Sorry'

Joel Corry hit the #CapitalJBB carpet looking super stylish. Picture: PA

After shedding his reality TV star image to become a DJ and producer, Joel has created a catalogue of dance tunes, with 'Sorry' remaining in The Official Big Top 40 top 10 for weeks after it aired on Love Island in the summer.

Set list:

- 'Sorry'

