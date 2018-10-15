Harry Styles Attended A Yoga Session With A Fan & The Story Is Intense

Harry Styles' yoga class with fan Rachel. Picture: Getty/Twitter: @shejusthasit

A fan has taken to Twitter to spill every single detail of a hot yoga session she attended with the one and only Harry Styles.

One Direction hunk Harry Styles attended an L.A yoga session recently and an unsuspecting fan, Rachel, who was in attendance tweeted every single moment after they finished the class.

And thank god she did! Because the story is absolutely glorious!

Yes. The man you see above goes to yoga class, a hot yoga class might we add. Imagine this... actually, we'll let Rachel take it away (and excuse the language - but she did just meet Harry, so you know):

YOU GUYS YOU GUYS YOU GUYS



I WENT TO YOGA TODAY AND HARRY FUCKING STYLES WAS THERE IN THE SAME CLASS AND AFTER HE SAID EXCUSE ME TO ME AND WAS RIGHT NEXT TO ME BY THE MAT CLEANING STATION AND YES HE CLEANED HIS OWN MAT GOD BLESS GOD BLESS HE HAD A BANDANA IN HIS HAIR — Rachel (@shejusthasit) October 13, 2018

wow this is a lot to wake up to. To address all the replies—

I am being 100% serious. This happened at a studio in Los Angeles. I don’t have photo proof because no phones in yoga. Harry wore a white tee, gray shorts, and a red bandana in his hair. And he looked perfect obvi! — Rachel (@shejusthasit) October 14, 2018

his hair basically looked like this!!! we’re basically at midnight memories era hair!!! pic.twitter.com/de4QczhKrV — Rachel (@shejusthasit) October 14, 2018

Rachel was quizzed by several other Directioners about the finer details. For example, she was asked whether or not they spoke to one another. To which she replied:

Barely talked to him. After by the mat cleaning station i went right next to him. He reached across me to grab a spray bottle & towel and said excuse me. After he was done cleaning he went in the locker room and i never saw him leave (and believe me i waited) — Rachel (@shejusthasit) October 14, 2018

Of course, we're all wondering why Rachel didn't get a photo with Harry?! But, respectfully she decided that if she were to take a photo during the class it would be pretty rude. So, like any true fan, she waited outside but to no avail!

What an incredible story! And yes, we are all 100% jealous of you right now Rachel.