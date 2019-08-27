Harry Styles Fans React To Him Admitting He Used Drugs To Help Create His Second Album

Harry Styles used magic mushrooms to help him make his second album. Picture: PA

Harry Styles has opened up about his rockstar lifestyle in a Rolling Stone magazine as fans find out a whole lot about the 'Sing Of The Times' singer.

Harry Styles has opened up about the theme of sex in his upcoming second album and spoken about taking psychedelic drugs to help create the record in an honest interview with Rolling Stone.

The 25-year-old admitted that he's taken the inspo' from one of his favourite bands, Fleetwood Mac, and used 'magic mushrooms', a psychedelic drug, whilst in the studio making his highly anticipated second album, nicknamed by fans HS2.

The singer even recounted a time where he bit off the tip of his tongue after taking the drug at the Shangri-La studios in Malibu, saying:

"Ah, yes. Did a lot of mushrooms here. We’d do mushrooms, lie down on the grass, and listen to Paul McCartney’s Ram in the sunshine."

"This is where I was standing when we were doing mushrooms and I bit off the tip of my tongue. So I was trying to sing with all this blood gushing out of my mouth. So many fond memories, this place."

Fans rushed to Twitter to discuss the revelations, with one fan writing "a few weeks ago harry was rumoured to be playing prince eric in the little mermaid aka a disney film and now he’s admitted to doing mushrooms.. the contrast couldn’t be more funny" and another saying, "Harry doing mushrooms while creating hs2 is legitimately the craziest thing I’ve heard."

a few weeks ago harry was rumoured to be playing prince eric in the little mermaid aka a disney film and now he’s admitted to doing mushrooms.. the contrast couldn’t be more funny — eleni👄 (@holylarents) August 26, 2019

Harry doing mushrooms while creating hs2 is legitimately the craziest thing I’ve heard. We really about to hear the more wild & creative side of Harry when he releases hs2 & i already KNOW i ain’t going to survive!! — Nica (@7Osharry) August 26, 2019

Harry further revealed the fun he's been having whilst making music over in Malibu, revealing how he lost all of his personal belongings on the beach, from his clothes to his wallet.

He said: "“There was one night where we’d been partying a bit and ended up going down to the beach and I lost all my stuff, basically...I lost all my clothes. I lost my wallet."

"Maybe a month later, somebody found my wallet and mailed it back, anonymously. I guess it just popped out of the sand. But what’s sad is, I lost my favorite mustard corduroy flares."

Whoever posted Haz his wallet back, we salute you!

So Harry Styles done mushrooms n bit off a piece of his tongue because of it... well, all I can say is expect the unexpected lmao — 𝘑𝘦𝘱𝘪𝘤 𝘛𝘢𝘳𝘢🥰🥰 (@itstaramate) August 26, 2019

