Harry Styles Will Chair The 2019 'Camp' Themed Met Gala Alongside Lady Gaga & Serena Williams

10 October 2018, 11:19

Harry Styles is chairing the 2019 Met Gala with Lady Gaga and Serena Williams
Harry Styles is chairing the 2019 Met Gala with Lady Gaga and Serena Williams. Picture: Getty

Every year the Met Gala is chaired by an enormous star that is pretty high up the fashion ranks, so who better to chair the prestigious bash in 2019 than singer turned Gucci model Harry Styles, alongside Lady Gaga and Serena Williams!

It's been announced that Harry Styles will co-chair the 2019 Met Gala, the youngest person in history to do this, alongside Lady Gaga and tennis champion Serena Williams which has been revealed it will be 'camp' themed, and people are naturally already excited considering the three enormous stars who're joining forces.

Selena Gomez Reacts To Her Met Gala Look With A Savage Insta Video

The New York Metropolitan Museum of Art announced perhaps it's most extravagant theme to date, basing 'camp' on "love of the unnatural: of artifice and exaggeration" and TBH, we can't think of better names in fashion to deliver this message!

Harry has been a huge supporter of the LGBT community, especially on his latest tour, where he hinted at his own sexuality when saying: "We're all a little bit gay", with fans applauding his honesty, with others loving his new androgynous and 'camp' style.

Gaga has always been known for her avant-garde and experimental style, and it feels like it was only a matter of time until the superstar was given her turn to chair the event, and with Serena Williams having taken the fashion world by storm both on and off the court joining her, it's going to be one

As this year's was hosted by Katy Perry and 2017's by Rihanna, Hazza and co. have some pretty enormous shoes to fill, but now that 24-year-old Harry is a fully fledge Gucci model, (Gucci creative director Alessandro Michele is is also co-chairing), we think he's totally ready to host the artsy party, especially with fashion queen Gaga in tow!

>Download Our Brand New App For All The Latest Harry Styles News

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Harry Styles is chairing the 2019 Met Gala with Lady Gaga and Serena Williams

Harry Styles Will Chair The 2019 'Camp' Themed Met Gala Alongside Lady Gaga & Serena Williams
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
  1. 1
    Let You Love Me artwork
    Let You Love Me
    Rita Ora
    itunes
  2. 2
    Promises artwork
    Promises
    Calvin Harris feat. Sam Smith
    itunes
  3. 3
    Shallow artwork
    Shallow
    Lady Gaga, Bradley Cooper
    itunes
  4. 4
    In My Mind artwork
    In My Mind
    Dynoro
    itunes
  5. 5
    All I Am artwork
    All I Am
    Jess Glynne
    itunes
  6. 6
    Lost Without You artwork
    Lost Without You
    Freya Ridings
    itunes
  7. 7
    Happier artwork
    Happier
    Marshmello x Bastille
    itunes
  8. 8
    Shotgun artwork
    Shotgun
    George Ezra
    itunes
  9. 9
    Eastside artwork
    Eastside
    Benny Blanco, Halsey & Khalid
    itunes
  10. 10
    Electricity artwork
    Electricity
    Silk City & Dua Lipa
    itunes
  11. 11
    Girls Like You (feat. Cardi B) artwork
    Girls Like You (feat. Cardi B)
    Maroon 5
    itunes
  12. 12
    Body
    Loud Luxury
    itunes
  13. 13
    No Tears Left to Cry artwork
    No Tears Left to Cry
    Ariana Grande
    itunes
  14. 14
    Youngblood
    5 Seconds Of Summer
    itunes
  15. 15
    One Kiss
    Dua Lipa, Calvin Harris
    itunes
  16. 16
    Rise
    Jonas Blue feat. Jack And Jack
    itunes
  17. 17
    I Want You to Freak
    Rak-Su
    itunes
  18. 18
    Just Got Paid (feat. French Montana)
    Sigala, Meghan Trainor, Ella Eyre
    itunes
  19. 19
    Lucid Dreams
    Juice WRLD
    itunes
  20. 20
    This Is Me artwork
    This Is Me
    Keala Settle & The Greatest Showman...
    itunes
  21. 21
    God is a woman
    Ariana Grande
    itunes
  22. 22
    Moves (feat. Snoop Dogg)
    Olly Murs
    itunes
  23. 23
    I Love It
    Lil Pump, Kanye West
    itunes
  24. 24
    Don't Leave Me Alone (feat. Anne-Marie) artwork
    Don't Leave Me Alone (feat. Anne-Marie)
    David Guetta
    itunes
  25. 25
    Taste (feat. Offset)
    Tyga
    itunes
  26. 26
    Only You
    Little Mix, Cheat Codes
    itunes
  27. 27
    Back and Forth artwork
    Back and Forth
    MK x Jonas Blue x Becky Hill
    itunes
  28. 28
    In My Feelings
    Drake
    itunes
  29. 29
    breathin
    Ariana Grande
    itunes
  30. 30
    Killshot artwork
    Killshot
    Eminem
    itunes
  31. 31
    Ocean (feat. Khalid)
    Martin Garrix
    itunes
  32. 32
    Goodbye artwork
    Goodbye
    Jason Derulo x David Guetta
    itunes
  33. 33
    Paradise artwork
    Paradise
    George Ezra
    itunes
  34. 34
    One Shot artwork
    One Shot
    Mabel
    itunes
  35. 35
    Polaroid
    Liam Payne, Lennon Stella, Jonas Blue
    itunes
  36. 36
    TOOTIMETOOTIMETOOTIME artwork
    TOOTIMETOOTIMETOOTIME
    The 1975
    itunes
  37. 37
    Better
    Khalid
    itunes
  38. 38
    Beautiful (feat. Camila Cabello)
    Bazzi
    itunes
  39. 39
    Nevermind
    Dennis Lloyd
    itunes
  40. 40
    Thunderclouds (feat. Sia, Diplo & Labrinth)
    LSD
    itunes
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
Visit the site